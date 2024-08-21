Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'250 -0.1%  SPI 16'274 -0.1%  Dow 40'890 0.1%  DAX 18'449 0.5%  Euro 0.9498 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'885 0.6%  Gold 2'512 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52'143 3.4%  Dollar 0.8519 -0.3%  Öl 76.1 -1.3% 
Top News
David Einhorns Depot: In diese Aktien investierte Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2024
Experte: US-Verbraucher wenden sich von Risiko-Assets wie Bitcoin ab
Donald Trump lobt Tesla-Chef: Politisches Amt für Elon Musk bei Trump-Sieg?
Trump erneut US-Präsident? Diese Indikatoren könnten Trump einen Strich durch die Rechnung machen
Ausblick: CTS Eventim präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
21.08.2024 23:26:33

21.08.2024 23:26:33

TSX Posts Fresh Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market posted a fresh record closing high on Wednesday, lifted by gains in materials and technology stocks, as optimism about U.S. interest rate cut aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 84.29 points or 0.37% at 23,121.73, a new closing high.

Apart from technology and materials shares, real estate, healthcare and industrials shares also found support.

Ero Copper (ERO.TO) climbed 4.5%, and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) gained 2.75%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Granite Real Estate Investment (GRT.UN.TO), Boardwalk Real Estate (BEI.UN.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended higher by 1.5 to 1.8%.

iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) also ended notably higher.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) ended down 3.2%. Boralex Inc (BLX.TO), Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO) and Calian Group (CGY.TO) were among the notable losers.

On the Canadian economic front, Canada's industrial producer inflation stood at 2.9% in July 2024, unchanged from the revised figure in June.

Raw materials prices in Canada increased by 4.1% year-on-year in July 2024, easing from a 7.5% increase in the previous month.

In U.S. economic news, revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed job growth in the U.S. was weaker than previously reported in the year to March 2024 indicated an interest rate cut by the Fed next month.

The BLS said the U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs from March 2023 to March 2024 than initially reported, reflecting 0.5% weaker job growth.

The minutes of the Fed's late July meeting revealed that the "vast majority" of participants believed it would "likely be appropriate" to lower rates at the next meeting if inflation data continued to come in "about as expected."

Pensionskassen: Potenzial ungenutzt? – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Werner E. Rutsch (Axa IM) & François Bloch

Nutzen Pensionskassen die volle Flexibilität, die ihnen der gesetzliche Rahmen bei Anlagestrategie und Risikomanagement bietet?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen beantwortet Dr. Werner E. Rutsch, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei AXA Investment Managers Schweiz, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investmentstratege, und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Dr. Rutsch beleuchtet zudem die zentrale Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit in der Geldanlage und erklärt, warum Private Equity zunehmend an Bedeutung gewinnt. Seine Einblicke bieten wertvolle Perspektiven auf die aktuellen Trends und Herausforderungen im institutionellen Investmentbereich.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionskassen: Potenzial ungenutzt? – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Werner E. Rutsch (Axa IM) & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

21.08.24 Marktüberblick: Henkel nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
21.08.24 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
21.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gewinnserie beendet
20.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Allianz SE
20.08.24 Glencore bleibt im Kohlegeschäft
20.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, VAT Group
20.08.24 Pensionskassen: Potenzial ungenutzt? – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Werner E. Rutsch (Axa IM) & François Bloch
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Zahlreiche Anpassungen: So sieht das Depot von Starinvestor Bill Ackman Q2 2024 aus
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Gegenbewegung nach Rekordtief: Trump Media-Aktie durch Parteitag der US-Demokraten bewegt
Goldman Sachs-Analyst: NVIDIA als Top-Aktie 2024 - Startet jetzt die nächste Rally?
Q2 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von George Soros
Bitcoin-Kurs schwankt stark: Anzeichen eines bevorstehenden Crashs?
Darum verliert der Dollar zum Franken und Euro
Trump erneut US-Präsident? Diese Indikatoren könnten Trump einen Strich durch die Rechnung machen
Implenia-Aktie legt zu: Implenia bekommt neuen Chef - Überraschend hoher Betriebsgewinn
AMD kauft ZT Systems für Milliardensumme - AMD-Aktie springt hoch

