SMI 12'210 0.5%  SPI 16'277 0.6%  Dow 42'175 0.6%  DAX 19'238 1.7%  Euro 0.9456 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'033 2.4%  Gold 2'671 0.5%  Bitcoin 55'014 2.5%  Dollar 0.8459 -0.5%  Öl 71.4 -3.0% 
Erfolgreiches Jahr voraus: BYD erhöht Absatzziel erneut
NVIDIA-Chips heiss begehrt: Saudi-Arabien plant baldigen Zugriff
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in der Gewinnzone
Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Zuschlägen
Pluszeichen in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite
26.09.2024 23:50:56

TSX Posts First-ever Close Past 24k Mark

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market posted new intraday and closing highs on Thursday, lifted by gains in technology, consumer discretionary, materials and utilities sectors. Strong results from U.S. chipmaker Micron, and expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 24,107.00, ended the day's session at 24,033.83, gaining 127.95 points or 0.54%.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed nearly 2%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) gained nearly 7%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) ended up 6.7% and 6%, respectively.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) advanced 2 to 4.5%.

Consumer discretionary stock Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) rallied more than 9%. Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) gained 2 to 5%.

Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO), up 3.7%, was the top gainer in the Utilities sector. Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO), Northland Power (NPI.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Capital Power (CPX.TO), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO), Atco (ACO.X.TO) and Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO) ained 1.5 to 3%.

In the Materials sector, Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) and Capstone Mining (CS.TO) rallied 7.7% and 6.3%, respectively. Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) gained 4.4 to 6%.

On the economic front, average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 4.5% year-on-year to $1,267.5 in July 2024, the most in five months, following an upwardly revised 4.2% growth in June, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Wholesale sales in Canada fell by 1.1% month-over-month in August 2024, following a 0.4% increase in July, preliminary estimates revealed for Statistics Canada.

26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – Ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Is FX Link the electronic avenue for FX swaps trading?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
26.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Chip-Industrie - Eine Branche im Fokus / Pharmakonzerne - Zwischen Tops und Flops
26.09.24 SMI setzt sich nach oben ab
26.09.24 Marktüberblick: SAP-Schwäche bremst DAX aus
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’747.45 18.78 Y7SSMU
Short 12’978.07 13.64 0MSSMU
Short 13’482.08 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’209.62 26.09.2024 17:31:24
Long 11’702.70 19.38 U5FSXU
Long 11’435.52 13.72 YHUBSU
Long 10’954.85 8.85 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Mutares-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Shortseller Gotham City mit schweren Anschuldigungen
Erneute Senkung: Schweizerische Notenbank SNB setzt Leitzins herab
BASF-Aktie verringert die Einbussen: BASF setzt neue Mittelfristziele und kürzt Dividende - Teilbörsengang für Agrargeschäft geplant
SNB-Leitzinssenkung im Fokus: Wall Street endet stark -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst höher als je zuvor -- Nikkei letztlich klar im Plus
Commerzbank-Aktie legt zu: Commerzbank erhöht Mittelfrist-Ziele und plant deutlich höhere Ausschüttungen- auch UBS mit Abwehrstrategie gegen UniCredit beuaftragt
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
NVIDIA-Aktie mit starken Zuwächsen: Jensen Huang beendet geplante Verkäufe
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche präsentiert positive Studiendaten zu Gazyva bei Lupus Nephritis
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger schicken Bayer am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Plus

