SMI 13'170 -0.8%  SPI 18'199 -0.7%  Dow 48'720 -1.3%  DAX 24'703 -1.0%  Euro 0.9261 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5'892 -0.6%  Gold 4'755 1.8%  Bitcoin 71'220 -3.5%  Dollar 0.7892 -1.0%  Öl 64.9 1.1% 
20.01.2026 18:14:53

TSX Pares Some Early Losses; Technology, Industrials Stocks Remain Weak

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent drop to lower levels, the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered some lost ground Tuesday morning, but was still down in the red a little past noon as several stocks from technology, industrials and real estate sectors continued to reel under selling pressure.

Worries about escalating geopolitical tensions and U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of more tariffs on European countries rendered the mood bearish in global markets.

The U.S. President threatened on Monday that his administration will impose 10% tariffs on several European countries from February 1 if the U.S. is not allowed to buy Greenland, and added that the levies could rise to 25% from June.

Today, Trump has threatened that he will slap 200% tariffs on French wines and champagnes as French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said he will not join Trump's Board of Peace initiative.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 32,851.29 earlier in the session, was down 129.07 points or 0.39% at 32,961.89 a few minutes past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index slid 2.2%. Dye & Durham, down 10.1%, was the biggest loser in the sector. Kinaxis, Shopify, CGI Group and Constellation Software lost 3 to 4%.

Coveo Solutions, Descartes Systems Group, Bitfarms, Lightspeed Commerce, Enghouse Systems and Open Text Corporation also shed notable ground.

Ats Corporation, down 6.8%, was the biggest loser in the Industrials index. Cargojet, Cae Inc., Nfi Group, Bombardier and Tfi International lost 2 to 3%. Air Canada, WSP Global, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas, Finning International and Waste Connections also declined sharply.

Real estate stocks Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, FirstService Corp., Altus Group, Colliers International, Riocan Real Estate, CDN Apartment and Northwest Healthcare Properties lost 1 to 2.5%.

Healthcare stocks Curaleaf Holdings and Bausch Health Companies drifted down 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Riding on strong metal prices, materials stocks moved higher. Orla Mining soared 10.5%, while Aya Gold & Silver, Centerra Gold, G Mining Ventures, Vizsla Silver Corp., Aris Gold Corporation, Iamgold Corp., and Endeavour Silver Corp moved up 4 to 8.5%. Pan American Silver Corp., Ero Copper, Osisko Gold Royalties, Alamos Gold, Hudbay Minerals, Skeena Resources and several other stocks from the materials sector posted impressive gains.

12:25 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
10:19 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
08:59 SMI geht auf Talfahrt
08:52 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
07:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rücksetzer zum Wochenstart
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’685.02 19.82 UFLBSU
Short 13’988.18 13.62 BI7SCU
Short 14’496.89 8.91 S8MBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’169.96 20.01.2026 17:31:15
Long 12’612.12 19.97 SO0BYU
Long 12’305.36 13.69 S6EBMU
Long 11’769.92 8.85 S7MBDU
Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

18:35 Wadephul: Beziehung zu Schlüsselpartnern in Afrika ausbauen
18:23 ROUNDUP: Musk lässt bei X über Kauf von Ryanair abstimmen
18:22 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weitere Verluste nach Rally - Zollsorgen belasten
18:20 Kreise: Qiagen abermals im Zentrum von Übernahmeinteresse
18:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Verschärfte Geopolitik setzt Dax weiter zu
18:15 ROUNDUP 3: Vielerorts Staus wegen Warnstreiks - Tunnel gesperrt
18:14 ROUNDUP 2: EU-Kommission will Huawei und ZTE aus Netzen verbannen
18:11 US-Anleihen erneut unter Druck - US-Zolldrohungen verunsichern
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Weitere Verluste nach Rally - Zollsorgen belasten
18:01 Frankreichs Premier drückt Teilhaushalt durch Parlament