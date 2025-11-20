Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’543 0.1%  SPI 17’254 0.2%  Dow 45’991 -0.3%  DAX 23’279 0.5%  Euro 0.9292 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’570 0.5%  Gold 4’071 -0.2%  Bitcoin 69’951 -5.0%  Dollar 0.8060 0.0%  Öl 63.4 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk plant grosse Veränderungen für Robotaxis
DZ BANK: Kaufen-Note für DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
Suche...
eToro entdecken
20.11.2025 18:47:38

TSX Pares Gains, Slips Into Negative Territory As Energy, Technology Stocks Decline

(RTTNews) - After opening with a big positive gap and moving further up north, the Canadian market retreated and slipped into negative territory on Thursday, hurt by a sell-off in the materials sectors amid weak metal prices.

The market started off on a firm note this morning amid easing concerns about AI bubble following Nvidia's stronger than expected third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance.

NVIDIA reported a 62% surge in revenue to $57 billion for the quarter ending October, driven by strong demand for its AI data-centre chips. Sales from that segment soared 66% to over $51 billion, reaffirming Nvidia's position as the backbone of the global AI infrastructure boom, said a BBC report.

The chipmaker expects fourth-quarter sales of around $65 billion, significantly above market estimates.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which surged to 30,632.84, gaining more than 350 points in the process, was down 308.95 points or 1.02% at 29,969.46 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is down as much as 3.3%. Discovery Silver Corp, Lundin Gold, First Majestic Silver Corp, Endeavour Silver Corp., Novagold Resources, Aya Gold & Silver, and Pan American Silver Corp are down 5 to 6.5%.

Ssr Mining, Iamgold Corp., Equinox Gold, Eldorado Gold, B2Gold Corp and Kinross Gold Corp are among the other major losers in the materials sector.

Technology stocks Celestica and Firan Technology Group are down 5.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Lightspeed Commerce, Coveo Solutions and BlackBerry are lower by 1 to 1.7%.

Altus, Gran Tierra Energy, Brookfield Business Partners, Air Canada, Bombardier, Enerflex and Stella-Jones are gaining 2 to 6%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed that industrial producer prices in Canada rose 1.5% month-over-month in October, marking the fifth consecutive monthly increase, following an upwardly revised 1.0% gain in September. On a yearly basis, producer prices increased 6.0% in October, marking the 13th straight gain, following a 3.7% increase in September.

Canada's Raw Materials Price Index rose 1.6% month over month in October, extending the prior month's rebound of 1.7%. On annual basis, Canada's Raw Materials Price Index rose 5.8% in October 2025, following an 8.4% increase in September.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, tracking 12-month forward expectations for business performance, rose to 55.5 in November, from an upwardly revised 46.7 in October.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
13:35 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
11:39 Erweitertes Basiswertangebot mit «Foreign Exchange» (FX) und «Precious Metals» (PM) für Anlageprodukte
11:30 Talfahrt fürs Erste beendet
10:27 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz – Keine Freudensprünge/adidas/Zalando – Gemeinsam im Formtief
09:59 Marktüberblick: Gute Stimmung dank NVIDIA
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’066.51 19.89 U5BSSU
Short 13’334.71 13.85 B6CSKU
Short 13’820.84 8.98 SSUB2U
SMI-Kurs: 12’543.06 20.11.2025 17:30:18
Long 12’035.25 19.28 SZ8B6U
Long 11’760.87 13.62 SHFB5U
Long 11’281.33 8.98 SJ9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend auf grünem Terrain
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom

Top-Rankings

Bridgewaters Q3-Umbau: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus
Portfolio-Überblick
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:05 Champions League im TV: US-Sender übernehmen ab 2027, DAZN raus
19:01 ROUNDUP: Brand auf Gelände der Klimakonferenz COP30 in Belém
19:00 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj erhält US-Friedensplan - Kritik in EU
18:47 Brand auf Gelände der Klimakonferenz COP30 in Belém
18:36 Dem Bund droht die Neuauflage einer Handynetz-Auktion
18:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Erholungsgewinne schmelzen deutlich ab
18:24 US-Delegation stellt Selenskyj Friedensplan vor
18:18 Aktien Europa Schluss: Erholungsgewinne schmelzen deutlich ab
18:15 Gewinn von CTS Eventim steigt - Jahresziele bestätigt
18:14 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX legt leicht zu