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So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Donnerstagabend
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08.10.2026 20:37:39

TSX Modestly Higher As Energy Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Thursday afternoon with stocks from energy and consumer staples sectors posting strong gains. Technology stocks are weak.

Higher oil prices and bond yields amid an escalation in Middle East tensions rendered the mood cautious at the start. However, stocks found some support subsequently and the market moved above the flat line.

Energy stocks rose as oil prices moved up sharply. According to reports, the White House asked Pentagon to develop options to strike Iran before the midterm elections, but no final decision has been made. Meanwhile, oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico have begun curbing production and evacuating personnel from offshore facilities.

Hawkish comments from few top central bank officials and persisting concerns about France's fiscal outlook weighed significantly on investor sentiment.

Brent crude front-month futures jumped to $105.92 a barrel, before easing slightly to around $104.90, still up nearly $5.00 over previous close.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $3.60 or 4.07% at $91.88 a barrel.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 34,952.95, rallied to 35,215.43 about an hour past noon. The index was up 76.81 points or 0.22% at 35,118.67 a little while ago.

Richelieu Hardware is soaring nearly 14%. Fortuna Silver Mines, Dundee Precious Metals, Suncor Energy, Keyera, Baytex Energy, Parex Resources, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Centerra Gold and Imperial Oil are up 3%-4.5%.

Boyd Services, Vermilion Energy, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Methanex, Pembina Pipeline, Canada Goose Holdings, Whitecap Resources, Maple Leaf Foods, Exchange Income, Interfor, B2Gold Corp, TFI International and Gibson Energy are also up with impressive gains.

Canopy Growth dropped 5.6%. NexGen Energy, Ballard Power Systems, Aecon, Celestica, Ivanhoe Mines, Air Canada, Ero Copper, Cameco, Tilray, IGM Financial, Hudbay Minerals, Novagold Resources, Atco, Finning International, MagnaInternational, Martinrea International and Linamar are down 2%-4.5%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude

Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

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Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:15 Logo WHS Telekom und NVIDIA: Zündet KI jetzt die T-Aktie?
16:34 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Interroll Holding AG
10:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Durchatmen nach der Rallye/Micron / NVIDIA – KI-Euphorie auf Hochtouren
09:50 Die Branche greift zum Controller
09:23 Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
08:38 Pharma-Schwergewichte stützen den SMI
06.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’257.01 19.59 S3B1TU
Short 14’542.69 13.95 SRB97U
Short 15’082.34 9.00 SQBAIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’637.00 08.10.2026 17:30:32
Long 13’118.41 19.45 SJBCVU
Long 12’826.88 13.88 SGHBWU
Long 12’279.62 9.00 SXDBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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