SMI 12’004 -0.3%  SPI 15’946 -0.3%  Dow 38’778 0.5%  DAX 18’068 0.4%  Euro 0.9550 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’880 0.9%  Gold 2’317 -0.7%  Bitcoin 59’250 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8900 0.0%  Öl 84.4 2.1% 
Oracle-Aktie überbewertet? Analyst hält KI-Pläne nicht für nachhaltig - NVIDIA-Dominanz könnte gefestigt werden
Anlageentscheidung: Starinvestor Warren Buffett weiss in wenigen Minuten, ob sich eine Investition lohnt
Studie beweist: ChatGPT-4 übertrifft bei bei Gewinnprognosen menschliche Finanzanalysten
Lucid-CEO übt scharfe Kritik: Elon Musk schadet Tesla
iPhone-Akku dauernd leer? Diese Tipps helfen
TSX Loses For 3rd Straight Day, Ends At More Than 3-month Low

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Monday, losing for a third straight day, as uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. interest rates, and lower metal prices weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 21,466.60 in the first hour, losing more than 160 points, recovered gradually and finally ended the day's session at 21,587.88, down 51.22 points or 0.24% from the previous close. The index recorded its lowest close since March 5.

Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) ended down by 3.6%. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) settled lower by 1 to 2.6%.

Atco Ltd. (ACO.X.TO), Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO), Telus Corp (T.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) ended notably lower.

Cargojet (CJT.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) gained 1.5 to 3%.

Primo Water (PRMW.TO) climbed 2%. Primo Water and an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands have agreed for a merger in an all-stock transaction that will create a North American healthy hydration company. Upon closing, Primo Water shareholders and holders of incentive equity will own 43% of the fully diluted shares of the newly combined company with BlueTriton shareholders owning the remaining 57%.

On the economic front, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada increased to 264,500 units in May from 241,100 units in April.

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Dieses Fehlinvestition kostete Berkshire Hathaway Milliarden - Buffett jedoch weiter von langfristigen Aussichten überzeugt
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
UBS-Aktie höher: CS-Greensill-Skandal soll abgeschlossen werden
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Aktienmarkt wird von Geldflut überrollt werden
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Roche-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Positive Studiendaten für Krebsmittel Columvi vorgelegt
Google setzt auf Tempus AI: Beeindruckender Börsenstart für das aufstrebende KI-Unternehmen
Investment-Tipp Bayer-Aktie: Barclays Capital bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Bayer-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Geplanter Launch von 10 neuen Blockbustern im Agrargeschäft
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec drosselt Gewinn- und Umsatzerwartungen

