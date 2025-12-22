Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’164 -0.1%  SPI 18’099 0.1%  Dow 48’380 0.5%  DAX 24’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9311 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’744 -0.3%  Gold 4’435 2.2%  Bitcoin 70’786 0.4%  Dollar 0.7923 -0.4%  Öl 61.9 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Börsenampel auf Rot? An diesen Indikatoren erkennt man das Ende der Rally
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Wie viel Kurspotenzial sehen die Analysten für das DAX-Papier jetzt?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Zulassungen und Marktrisiken im Blick
Analysten optimistisch: Bayer-Aktie trotzdem im Minus
Suche...
22.12.2025 18:53:44

TSX Hits New Record High, Stays Firm As Resources Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are gaining ground in positive territory on Monday, rising for a third straight session, led by gains in materials and energy sectors thanks to firm commodity prices.

Optimism about more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the coming months contribute as well to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a new record high of 32,081.92. The index was up 256.86 points or 0.81% at 32,012.63 about half an hour past noon.

The Materials Capped Index is up more than 3%. Discovery Silver Corp is soaring 11.7%. G Mining Ventures is rising nearly 8%, while Lundin Gold, Ivanhoe Mines, Iamgold Corp., First Majestic Silver Corp., Alamos Gold, Endeavour Silver, Eldorado Gold, Pan American Silver Corp., and Centerra Gold Corp are up 5 to 7%.

Energy stock International Petroleum Corp is up 2.3%. Prairiesky Royalty, Paramount Resources, Freehold Royalties, Vemilion Energy, Headwater Exploration, Whitecap Resources, Topaz Energy and Parex Resources are up 1.3 to 2%.

BlackBerry, Cameco, CAE, SNC Lavalin, Finning International, Bombardier, Aecon, IGM Financial and Celestica are among the prominent gainers from other sectors.

Canopy Growth is down more than 7%. Tilray, Canada Goose Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Software, Cascades, BCE, FirstService Corp. and Magna International are also showing weakness.

Data from Statistics Canada showed industrial product prices in Canada rose 0.9% month-over-month in November, marking the sixth consecutive monthly increase and following an upwardly revised 1.7% gain in October.

On a yearly basis, the IPPI was up 6.1% in November, its 14th straight annual increase.

Canada's Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) edged up 0.3% month-on-month in November 2025, following a 1.6% gain in October.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

14:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut?
09:30 Marktüberblick: Gold und Silber setzen Rekordrally fort
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’644.87 19.96 SNWBGU
Short 13’940.90 13.72 U1CSRU
Short 14’478.69 8.78 BLPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’163.66 22.12.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’577.16 19.96 SYWB0U
Long 12’271.25 13.58 S1FBXU
Long 11’763.74 8.96 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
D-Wave-Aktie im Aufwärtstrend: CES-Strategie für 2026 sorgt für Fantasie
DroneShield führt Mindestbeteiligungen für Management ein: Aktie reagiert mit zweistelligem Plus
Rheinmetall erhält neuen Bundeswehr-Auftrag - Aktien von HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS im Blick
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Zulassungen und Marktrisiken im Blick
Börsenampel auf Rot? An diesen Indikatoren erkennt man das Ende der Rally
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Wie viel Kurspotenzial sehen die Analysten für das DAX-Papier jetzt?

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
18:55 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX etwas höher - Dünne Meldungslage
18:34 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Etwas schwächer zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
18:28 WDH/Mercedes-Benz: Millionen-Vergleich im Diesel-Streit
18:28 Alzchem verlängert Verträge mit Vorstands- und Finanzchef vorzeitig
18:27 US-Anleihen: Kursverluste zum Wochenstart
18:05 Türkei erwartet baldigen Start der zweiten Phase der Gaza-Waffenruhe
18:05 Aktien Europa Schluss: Etwas schwächer zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
17:47 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax vorweihnachtlich träge
17:43 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax vorweihnachtlich träge
17:37 ROUNDUP 2: Warken plant neues Sparpaket - mehr zuzahlen beim Apotheker?