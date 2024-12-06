|
07.12.2024 00:01:10
TSX Hits New Record High, Ends Slightly Up
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed slightly up on Friday with technology stocks contributing to the positive close. Data showing a much bigger than expected increase in Canadian jobs growth in the month of November aided sentiment.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a new record high at 25,826.98, closed up 11.76 points or 0.05% at 25,691.80. The index gained 0.17% in the week.
Data from Statistics Canada said employment in Canada rose by 51,000 in November of 2024, the most in seven months, extending the slight change of 14,500 from the previous month and well above the market consensus of 25,000.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.8% in November, from 6.5% in the previous month. The unemployment rate was expected to come in at 6.6%.
A separate report from Statistics Canada said average hourly earnings in Canada increased to C$ 36.73 in October over the previous month.
The Ivey Business School said that the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada rose to 52.3 in November, up from 52.0 in October. The Index was expected to rise to 53.1.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) climbed 5.4% after reporting an increase in quarterly earnings. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Laurentian Bank reported net income of $40.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared with net income of $30.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), which was scheduled to report its earnings today, has announced that it will announce its earnings in mid-December. The stock closed down 5.4%.
BRP Inc (DOO.TO) surged 7% despite reporting lower earnings. The company reported a net income of $27.3 million for the third-quarter, a decrease of 69.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Technology stock Bitfarms (BITF.TO) soared nearly 10%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained 2 to 5%.
Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.
Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow im Minus, NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch geknackt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. In Deutschland fuhr der Markt einen neuen Rekordstand ein. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in der letzten Sitzung vor dem Wochenende mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag uneinheitlich zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}