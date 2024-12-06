Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’775 -0.1%  SPI 15’694 -0.1%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’385 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’978 0.5%  Gold 2’633 0.0%  Bitcoin 88’498 3.7%  Dollar 0.8797 0.1%  Öl 71.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Swatch1225515DocMorris4261528
Top News
Analyst warnt: NVIDIA-Aktie könnte vor Herausforderungen stehen
Goldman Sachs-Analyse enthüllt: Darum investieren Hedgefonds jetzt in diesen umstrittenen Sektor
So verdienen Reiseblogger Geld
Börsenwissen für Einsteiger: Das gibt es über die Hauptversammlung zu wissen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

07.12.2024 00:01:10

TSX Hits New Record High, Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed slightly up on Friday with technology stocks contributing to the positive close. Data showing a much bigger than expected increase in Canadian jobs growth in the month of November aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a new record high at 25,826.98, closed up 11.76 points or 0.05% at 25,691.80. The index gained 0.17% in the week.

Data from Statistics Canada said employment in Canada rose by 51,000 in November of 2024, the most in seven months, extending the slight change of 14,500 from the previous month and well above the market consensus of 25,000.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.8% in November, from 6.5% in the previous month. The unemployment rate was expected to come in at 6.6%.

A separate report from Statistics Canada said average hourly earnings in Canada increased to C$ 36.73 in October over the previous month.

The Ivey Business School said that the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada rose to 52.3 in November, up from 52.0 in October. The Index was expected to rise to 53.1.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) climbed 5.4% after reporting an increase in quarterly earnings. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Laurentian Bank reported net income of $40.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared with net income of $30.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), which was scheduled to report its earnings today, has announced that it will announce its earnings in mid-December. The stock closed down 5.4%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO) surged 7% despite reporting lower earnings. The company reported a net income of $27.3 million for the third-quarter, a decrease of 69.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Technology stock Bitfarms (BITF.TO) soared nearly 10%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained 2 to 5%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2024
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Spanne
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
04.12.24 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’274.83 19.65 BA4SLU
Short 12’515.69 13.87 7CSSMU
Short 12’984.10 8.93 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’774.70 06.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’317.70 19.98 SSZMIU
Long 11’051.45 13.87 SSRM3U
Long 10’565.14 8.83 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zukäufe bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Diese Aktien lagen im dritten Quartal im US-Depot der UBS
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Stadler-Rail-Aktie profitiert: Stadler erhält Signaltechnik-Grossauftrag in Atlanta
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Freitagnachmittag gesucht
Dow im Minus, NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch geknackt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
VW-Aktie trotzdem höher: VW-Beschäftigte legen erneut Arbeit nieder - Druck auf Vorstand steigt
Siemens Energy-Aktie klettert: Barclays Capital hebt Kursziel an
Elon Musk enthüllt: Wahrheit über Tesla-Phone - Bald schon Realität?
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Holcim will Nordamerika-Abspaltung zusätzlich an SIX kotieren
Diese US-Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2024 im Portfolio von Zurich Insurance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten