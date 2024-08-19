TSX Gains For 8th Straight Session, Climbs To Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Monday, extending its winning run to an eighth straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index recorded a fresh record closing high as well, with solid gains in the materials section contributing to its upmove.

The Canadian benchmark ended with a gain of 61.78 points or 0.72% at 23,116.39, slightly higher than the record closing it set on July 31st. The index climbed to a high of 23,192.49 around mid morning, before paring some gains.

Investors looked ahead to Canadian inflation data due on Tuesday, as well the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH.TO) soared 9.6% and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) zoomed about 8.7%. Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO) and Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.A.TO) climbed 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively.

Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) ended higher by 1.2 to 3.5%.

Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) ended down by 1.2 to 2.5%.