SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’136 0.2%  DAX 24’539 0.2%  Euro 0.9290 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’850 1.0%  Gold 4’321 0.1%  Bitcoin 71’530 1.8%  Dollar 0.7919 -0.1%  Öl 60.3 -1.0% 
Top News
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Bessere Bewertungen in Nutzer-Umfrage zur Neuwagen-Verlässlichkeit
ETF-Start 2026: In wenigen einfachen Schritten zum ersten eigenen Depot
Porsche-Aktie in Grün: Das denkt CEO Michael Leiters über seine neue Rolle
freenet beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie fester
02.01.2026 18:02:30

TSX Flat In Lackluster Trading; Bitfarms, Denison Mines Up With Hefty Gains

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance Friday morning in cautious trading with many traders still away on the sidelines after recent holidays. Due to a lack of major economic data or corporate news, several stocks swung between gains and losses.

Materials stocks turned weak after gold prices retreated. Healthcare, consumer discretionary, utilities and industrials stocks found some support. Technology and energy stocks were mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 1.44 points at 31,714.20 a few minutes before noon. Earlier, after climbing to a high of 31,882.97, the index had dropped to 31,688.17.

Bitfarms zoomed nearly 12% after the company agreed to sell its 70-megawatt site in Paraguay to Sympatheia Power Fund for up to $30 million as part of its strategy to focus on North American power assets.

Shares of uranium company Denison surged 11.8%. The company announced today that it is ready to begin constructing its uranium mine in Saskatchewan as soon as it receives final government approvals.

Hut 8 Corp. soared 11.5%. Energy Fuels surged 10.7% and NexGen Energy moved up 9.8%, while Canfor Corporation, Galaxy Digital, Cameco Corporation and Tilray Brands surged 6.5 to 8%.

Celestica, goeasy, Brookfield Renewable Corporation, West Fraser Timber, Bombardier, MDA Space, TFI International, AtkinsRealis, ATS Corporation, Magna International and Brookfield Business Partners moved up 2 to 3.4%.

Among losers, Endeavour Silver Corp, G Mining Ventures, First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Mining Corp., Wesdome Gold Mines, Aris Mining Corporation, SSR Mining, Equinox Gold Corp., Lundin Gold, Endeavour Mining, Iamgold Corp., Centerra Gold, Orla Mining, Eldorado Corporation and Torex Gold Resources lost 3 to 6.5%.

On the economic front, manufacturing PMI in Canada increased to 48.6 points in December from 48.4 points in November, data from S&P Global showed.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grayscale-Prognose: Bitcoin könnte 2026 neue Rekordhöhen erreichen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
Auftragsboom bei DroneShield hält in 2026 an: Jetzt in Aktie investieren?
IPO-Markt im Blick: Michael Burry nennt zwei Aktien, die Berkshire Hathaway interessieren könnten
ETF-Start 2026: In wenigen einfachen Schritten zum ersten eigenen Depot
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
BYD-Aktie steigt: BYD dürfte an Tesla als weltweit grösster E-Autobauer vorbeigezogen sein
Die Expertenmeinungen zur BioNTech-Aktie im Dezember 2025
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Zalando-Aktie ein
4. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

Top-Rankings

DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 01/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 01/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 01/26
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
18:56 Aktien Europa Schluss: Rekord für EuroStoxx und FTSE 100 zum Jahresauftakt
18:35 AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Tesla auf fortgesetzter Talfahrt nach schwachen Verkaufszahlen
18:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Tesla auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 500 Dollar
18:26 Aktien Wien Schluss: Leitindex ATX erneut mit Rekorden
18:01 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gelungener Start ins Börsenjahr 2026
18:01 ROUNDUP 3: Militärgeheimdienstchef wird Selenskyjs neue rechte Hand
17:47 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gelungener Start ins Börsenjahr 2026
17:44 US-Anleihen: Kursverluste zum Jahresstart
17:37 WDH/Norwegen: Fast alle neu zugelassenen Pkw sind Elektroautos
17:35 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 16. Januar 2026