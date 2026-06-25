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25.06.2026 20:59:53

TSX Firmly Up In Positive Territory; Materials, Industrials Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market stays firm around mid-afternoon on Thursday, holding most of its early gains, thanks to strong buying at several counters in materials, industrials, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors.

Easing concerns about Middle East tensions, upbeat earnings and revenue guidance from top U.S. firms Micron and Qualcomm, and encouraging U.S. economic data helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 187.81 points or 0.54% at 34,923.90 a little while ago. The index climbed to a high of 35,107.14 earlier in the day.

Aya Gold & Silver surged 7.5%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Endeavour Silver Corp., Americas Gold & Silver Corporation, Iamgold Corp, G Mining Ventures, Seabridge Gold, Abrasilver, First Majestic Silver Corp., Torex Gold Resources and Wesdome Gold Mines gained 3.5%-5.5%.

Industrials stocks Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Nfi Group, Rb Global, Richelieu Hardware, Cargojet, Gfl Environmental, Tfi International and Finning International gained 1.3%-3.5%.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies and Curaleaf Holdings moved up 7% and 2.3%, respectively. Sienna Senior Living advanced nearly 1%.

Among other gainers, BlackBerry soared 23%. Jamieson Wellness surged 14%. Spin Master climbed 6.5%. Aritzia, Canadian Tire Corporation, Interfor, New Flyer Industries, Premium Brands International and Peyto Exploration also moved up sharply.

Tilray, Cameco, Computer Modelling, Real Matters, Descartes Systems Group, Ballard Power Systems, Canada Goose Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Software, Telus, Stantec and Rogers Communications declined sharply.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of Canadian non-farm payroll employees increased 3.8% year-on-year to C$1,346 in April, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in March and marking the fastest increase since April 2025.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ein echter Balanceakt/Partners Group – Bodenbildung als Ziel
09:26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall, TKMS und Micron Technology im Fokus
09:20 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
08:33 Enterprise-Software unter Druck: SAP, Oracle und IBM im Fokus
24.06.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch
23.06.26 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’824.76 19.61 STVB4U
Short 15’134.99 13.57 SK3BLU
Short 15’727.43 8.66 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’231.96 25.06.2026 17:31:50
Long 13’668.63 19.75 S2B93U
Long 13’361.70 13.91 SHB7NU
Long 12’805.75 8.99 S4KBXU
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