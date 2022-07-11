|
11.07.2022 23:42:25
TSX Falls More Than 1%
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in stocks from across several sectors, as the mood remained bearish amid concerns about growth, interest rate hikes, and fresh curbs in Shanghai following a surge in new Coronavirus cases.
Weak commodity prices hurt as well. Investors largely stayed cautious, looking ahead to the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due on Wednesday.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 206.06 points or 1.08% at 18,816.80.
The Health Care Capped Index drifted down 4.56%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) plunged 11.5% and 10.44%, respectively. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) dropped 7.67%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) drifted down 5.68% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended nearly 4% down.
The Information Technology Capped Index declined nearly 4%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) shed about 8.8%, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), both ended lower by about 7.1%, Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) lost 6.6% and Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) ended 6.18% down. Kinaxis (KXS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) also declined sharply.
Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK) on Monday rejected a A$4.57 per share revised buy-out proposal from Dye & Durham Limited.
Paramount Resources (POU.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) were among the major losers in the Energy section.
In the materials space, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) lost 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) ended 4.4% down, and Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) shed nearly 4%.
Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Brp Inc (DOO.TO) lost 2.5 to 4.8%.
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Marktupdate 6. Juli: Rezessionsängste dominieren den Markt | BX Swiss TV
Das erste Halbjahr 2022 war eines der schlechtesten seit Jahrzehnten an den Aktienmärkten. Woher die Impulse in den nächsten Wochen kommen werden und was eine Basis für einen Turnaround sein könnte erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wiederaufflammende Corona-Ängste in China: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte sich nach einem schwachen Start wieder an die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Für den DAX ging es dagegen bergab. Die Wall Street lieferte einen schwachen Start in die neue Woche ab. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen: Während es in Japan bergauf ging, sanken die Kurse in Shanghai und Hongkong.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}