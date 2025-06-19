Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’872 -0.7%  SPI 16’449 -0.7%  Dow 42’172 -0.1%  DAX 23’057 -1.1%  Euro 0.9388 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’197 -1.3%  Gold 3’371 0.1%  Bitcoin 85’202 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8169 -0.2%  Öl 78.7 3.5% 
Top News
Zukunft als Rüstungskonzern? Morgan Stanley-Analyst sieht Potenzial bei Tesla
NVIDIA-Aktie und die KI-Zukunft: CEO Huang teilt düstere Jobprognose nicht
UBS-Aktie in Rot: SNB befürwortet höheres UBS-Eigenkapital - Gutes Zeugnis für Inlandbanken
Bitcoin im Fadenkreuz der Mächtigen: Die vier grössten Kurstreiber 2025
Eutelsat-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Milliardenauftrag des französischen Militärs
19.06.2025 22:28:03

TSX Falls Amid Fears Of US Joining Middle East Conflict

(RTTNews) - Canadian stock market dipped on Thursday as investors traded cautiously factoring in the possibility of direct US involvement in the Middle East. The market witnessed subdued activity with the Juneteenth Holiday in the US likely keeping some traders on the sidelines.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, today hit the day's high of 26,526.95 within a few minutes after opening below yesterday's close. Dropping again soon, it inched its way up later through the day and managed to settle at 26,506.00 down by 53.85 (or 0.20%).

Today, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business Barometer long-term index revealed that 12-month expectations among small businesses increased by 7.3 points to 47.3 in June, from 40 of May, reflecting growing optimism amongst traders.

As expected, the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged at 4.25% to 4.50% for a fourth consecutive meeting yesterday with the Fed projecting two rate cuts later this year. In addition, the Fed's Chair Jerome Powell stated that inflation is expected to increase over the summer.

The Israel-Iran conflict that began on June 12, entered the seventh straight day today getting more severe without a retreat. Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran while Iranian missiles hit a hospital in Israel.

When asked about the possibilities of US entering the conflict, the US President Donald Trump merely commented, "I may do it or I may not do it". Iran had warned of "serious, irreparable consequences" if US strikes Iran's territory.

Later in the day, the White House said that Trump will make a decision on US participation in the next two weeks.

Investors are concerned of serious global financial and commodity market disruptions for a prolonged period if more nations participate in the Middle East crisis.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.42%), Materials (0.70%), and Healthcare (0.84%). Among the individual stocks, Dollarama (0.74%), Capstone Mining (3.75%), and Bausch Health Companies (2.72%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (0.65%), Consumer Staples (0.18%), and Communication Services (0.09%). Among the individual stocks, Paramount Resources (2.67%), Empire Company (5.30%), and Rogers Communications (0.74%) were the prominent gainers.

Wie finpension traditionelle Banken unter Druck setzt – Beat Bühlmann zu Gast beim BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Was passiert, wenn ein schlankes Fintech mit einer klaren Mission den Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt aufrollt?

Im aktuellen BX Morningcalls begrüssen wir Beat Bühlmann, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von finpension – einem spannenden Fintechs im Schweizer Vorsorgemarkt.

Seit seiner Gründung 2016 hat finpension ein beeindruckendes Wachstum hingelegt: Über 3 Milliarden Franken verwaltetes Vermögen, mehr als 35’000 Kunden – und das mit einem kleinen, hochspezialisierten Team.
Doch was steckt wirklich hinter dieser Erfolgsstory? Und wohin geht die Reise?

Im Gespräch mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) erklärt Beat Bühlmann, warum traditionelle Banken unter Druck geraten, wie man mit nur 1 Franken in Private Equity investieren kann – und weshalb Technologie, Transparenz und Unabhängigkeit die Säulen moderner Vorsorge sein müssen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’399.26 19.21 BT2SYU
Short 12’688.36 13.09 BOIS7U
Short 13’134.94 8.76 BFTSNU
SMI-Kurs: 11’871.52 19.06.2025 17:31:37
Long 11’404.44 19.36 BO0SVU
Long 11’142.88 13.69 B1PS3U
Long 10’649.97 8.76 BD7SYU
