SMI 11’647 0.6%  SPI 15’220 0.6%  Dow 38’723 -0.2%  DAX 17’815 -0.2%  Euro 0.9594 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’961 -0.3%  Gold 2’178 0.8%  Bitcoin 60’100 2.2%  Dollar 0.8778 0.0%  Öl 82.1 -1.5% 
08.03.2024 23:59:24

TSX Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly lower on Friday, weighed down a bit by the mixed batch of economic data from Canada and the U.S.

Consumer staples and energy stocks closed a bit weak. Shares from the rest of the sectors ended mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,892.06 - a fresh 52-week high - in early trades, ended the day's session with a loss of 57.03 points or 0.26% at 21,737.53. The index gained about 0.85% in the week.

Data from Statistics Canada showed employment in Canada rose by 40,700 in February, after seeing an addition of 37,300 jobs in January. The data showed the unemployment rate in Canada rose to 5.8% in February, up from 5.7% in January.

Average hourly earnings for permanent employees in Canada increased by 4.9% yoy to reach $35.51 in February, slowing from 5.3% increase in January.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian industries operated at 78.7% of their production capacity in the fourth quarter of 2023, lower than the downwardly revised 78.8% in the prior period.

The Labor Department said U.S. non-farm payroll employment surged by 275,000 jobs in February, while economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs.

However, the report also said job growth in December and January was downwardly revised to 290,000 and 229,000 jobs, respectively, reflecting a net downward revision of 167,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February from 3.7% in January.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) dropped more than 6%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) drifted down 2 to 3%.

Brp Inc (DOO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) also ended notably lower.

Softchoice Corporation (SFTC.TO) climbed 5.8%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) gained nearly 5%. AutoCanada (ACQ.TO) advanced nearly 4%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Stantec (STN.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) gained 1 to 3%.

Inside Trading & Investment

08.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf DocMorris
08.03.24 Bitcoin Kurs erreicht wieder 68.000 Dollar – US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick
08.03.24 SMI mit angezogener Handbremse auf Jahreshoch
08.03.24 Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
08.03.24 Brenntag, Conti und Merck nach Zahlen schwach
08.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ausbruch auf neue Rekordhochs
07.03.24 Das grosse Comeback der Atomenergie?
07.03.24 Short-Term Options Have Become Popular in Commodities
07.03.24 Julius Bär: 17.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
JPMorgan-Experten: Bitcoin-Halving wird Kursrally ein Ende setzen
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS startet Zusammenlegungen von Filialen an fünf Pilot-Standorten - Hochstufung durch Morgan Stanley
Rheinmetall-Aktie nach gigantischer Rally: Wie geht es weiter?
1'000 US-Dollar-Marke im Blick: NVIDIA-Aktie klettert weiter
Krypto-Kursfeuerwerk setzt sich fort: Bitcoin übersteigt erstmals 70'000-US-Dollar-Marke
HelloFresh-Aktie bricht mehr als 40 Prozent ein: HelloFresh hält Mittelfristziele bis 2025 für nicht erreichbar
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag tiefrot
Marktexperte Jeremy Siegel warnt: NVIDIA-Aktie wird nicht ewig steigen
US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: SMI geht über 11'600 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas leichter -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Gewinne zum Wochenschluss an Asiens Börsen
Bitcoin-ETFs treiben Krypto-Rally an: Warum ein Nachfrageschock droht

