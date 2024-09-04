Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’165 -1.5%  SPI 16’162 -1.3%  Dow 40’975 0.1%  DAX 18’592 -0.8%  Euro 0.9383 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’848 -1.3%  Gold 2’496 0.1%  Bitcoin 49’161 0.6%  Dollar 0.8466 -0.4%  Öl 72.8 -1.3% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Intel941595Swiss Re12688156VAT31186490
Top News
Rezessionsgefahr trotz Zinssenkungen - Experte schlägt Alarm
August 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Delivery Hero-Aktie angepasst
Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Unternehmen Taurus: State Street will Krypto-Dienstleistungen erweitern
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge
Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Handelsende
04.09.2024 23:21:02

TSX Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - Despite the Bank of Canada's decision to cut interest rates for a third straight month, the Canadian market failed to hold early gains and settled slightly down on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in the energy sector.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 23,146.03 around mid morning, ended the day's session at 23,040.76 with a marginal loss of 1.69 points.

As widely expected, the Bank of Canada announced that is decided to lower interest rates by a quarter point for the third straight meeting.

The Canadian central bank reduced its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, with the Bank Rate at 4.5% and the deposit rate at 4.25%. The central bank said it decided to continue lowering rates due to continued easing in broad inflationary pressures.

The accompanying statement noted inflation slowed further to 2.5% in July, with high shelter price inflation starting to slow.

"Excess supply in the economy continues to put downward pressure on inflation, while price increases in shelter and some other services are holding inflation up," the Bank of Canada said.

"Governing Council is carefully assessing these opposing forces on inflation," the bank added. "Monetary policy decisions will be guided by incoming information and our assessment of their implications for the inflation outlook."

The Bank of Canada noted the economy grew by 2.1% in the second quarter, led by government spending and business investment, and added that the labor market continues to slow, with little change in employment in recent months, but noted wage growth remains elevated relative to productivity.

Gains in real estate and healthcare stocks, and positive display by a few stocks from communications, utilities, consumer discretionary and financials sectors helped limit the market's downside.

The Energy Capped Index ended 1.81% down as weak oil prices weighed on energy stocks. Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) ended more than 3% down. Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) ended lower by 2 to 2.4%.

Real estate stocks Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO), Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN.TO), Storagevault Canada Inc (SVI.TO), Primaris (PMZ.UN.TO), H&R Real Estate (HR.UN.TO) and Allied Properties (AP.UN.TO) gained 2 to 3.6%.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO), K-Bro Linen (KBL.TO) and GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI.TO) gained 4.8 to 5.2%.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Boardwalk Real Estate (BEI.UN.TO) and iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO) climbed 1 to 2%.

ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Stantec (STN.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) ended down 1 to 3.2%.

Data from Statistics Canada said Canada recorded a trade surplus of C$ 0.68 billion in July 2024, the first since February, following a downwardly revised deficit of C$ 0.18 billion in June. Exports dropped by 0.4% to C$ 65.7 billion, while imports fell by 1.7% to C$ 65 billion.

04.09.24 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte massiv unter Druck
04.09.24 Stimmung droht zu kippen
04.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Abwärts nach dem Allzeithoch
03.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
03.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Alcon, Lonza
03.09.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch
02.09.24 Ein Eckpfeiler der Finanzmärkte – die US-Treasury Note
30.08.24 Understanding the CME Group FedWatch Tool Methodology
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) verteuert sich am Mittwochnachmittag
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht nachmittags Abschläge
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Aufstand des Logitech-CEOs krachend gescheitert: Verwaltungsratspräsidentin Becker bleibt im Amt - Logitech-Aktie tiefrot
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Holcim-Aktie tiefer: Holcim kündigt einige Wechsel in der Chefetage an
Partners Group-Aktie knickt ein: Partners Group verdient im Halbjahr weniger

