TSX Extends Winning Streak To 6th Session, Ends Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Riding on gains in technology, financials and consumer discretionary sectors, the Canadian market closed moderately higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a sixth straight session.

Healthcare and energy stocks closed weak, while shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Investors digested Canadian inflation data, and assessed the likely impact of the policies of Donald Trump, who took office as the President of the United States on Monday.

Trump, who signed a slew of executive orders after taking charge, signaled imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, but refrained from enacting a policy.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 110.05 points or 0.44% at 25,281.63.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada eased to 1.8% in December from 1.9% in the previous month. The consumer price index in Canada decreased 0.4% month-over-month in December, after a flat reading in November.

The data also said that the annual core inflation in Canada rose to a six-month high of 1.8% in December, up from 1.6% in the prior month. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices fell by 0.3% in December, following a 0.1% decrease in the previous month.

E-L-Financial Corporation (ELF.TO) and Telesat Corporation (TSAT.TO) closed stronger by 11.3% and 10.4%, respectively. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) climbed 5.4%.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Calian Group (CGY.TO) gained 3 to 3.3%. MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) advanced 1.5 to 3%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) declined 4 to 6.5%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) and TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) also closed notably lower.