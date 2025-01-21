Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’111 0.6%  SPI 16’154 0.7%  Dow 44’026 1.2%  DAX 21’042 0.3%  Euro 0.9444 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’166 0.0%  Gold 2’744 1.3%  Bitcoin 96’084 4.2%  Dollar 0.9057 0.0%  Öl 79.4 -0.5% 
Banque Syz erwartet: EU-Inflation könnte 2025 bei Null liegen - Euro schwächelt
Anleihen-ETFs 2025: Chancen, Risiken und globale Trends
Wall Street-Analysten prognostizieren bestes Gewinnwachstum seit drei Jahren - diese Sektoren profitieren am meisten
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Energiebranche nach Ørsted-Abschreibung unter Druck - RWE bietet Value for money
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang lobt Elon Musk und Teslas Fortschritte in der KI
21.01.2025 23:35:44

TSX Extends Winning Streak To 6th Session, Ends Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Riding on gains in technology, financials and consumer discretionary sectors, the Canadian market closed moderately higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a sixth straight session.

Healthcare and energy stocks closed weak, while shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Investors digested Canadian inflation data, and assessed the likely impact of the policies of Donald Trump, who took office as the President of the United States on Monday.

Trump, who signed a slew of executive orders after taking charge, signaled imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, but refrained from enacting a policy.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 110.05 points or 0.44% at 25,281.63.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada eased to 1.8% in December from 1.9% in the previous month. The consumer price index in Canada decreased 0.4% month-over-month in December, after a flat reading in November.

The data also said that the annual core inflation in Canada rose to a six-month high of 1.8% in December, up from 1.6% in the prior month. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices fell by 0.3% in December, following a 0.1% decrease in the previous month.

E-L-Financial Corporation (ELF.TO) and Telesat Corporation (TSAT.TO) closed stronger by 11.3% and 10.4%, respectively. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) climbed 5.4%.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Calian Group (CGY.TO) gained 3 to 3.3%. MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) advanced 1.5 to 3%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) declined 4 to 6.5%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) and TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) also closed notably lower.

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Richemont liefert Q3-Zahlen – Aktie hebt ab
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
21.01.25 Marktüberblick: Dollar volatil zur Amtseinführung Trumps
21.01.25 SMI holt sich 12.000er-Marke zurück
21.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 200-Tage-Linie überboten
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien in Grün: Kukies kritisiert UniCredit bei Commerzbank-Plänen
DocMorris-Aktie verliert dennoch: DocMorris vermeldet Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom vermeldet für 2024 geringeren Umsatz und deutlich weniger Gewinn
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien schwächer: Fehlende Rendite gefährdet Commerzbank-Übernahme laut UniCredit-CEO
Komax-Aktie dennoch zweistellig höher: Komax verzeichnet Umsatzrückgang
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin und Trumpcoin: Warum die Marktlage schlechter wird
Bitcoin als Währungsreserve für Staaten und Inflationsschutz für Unternehmen?

