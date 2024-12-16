Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’702 0.1%  SPI 15’580 0.0%  Dow 43’717 -0.3%  DAX 20’314 -0.5%  Euro 0.9400 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’947 -0.4%  Gold 2’654 0.2%  Bitcoin 94’626 1.4%  Dollar 0.8940 0.0%  Öl 73.9 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818
Top News
US-Wirtschaft droht "Slugflation": Banque Syz warnt vor möglichen Überraschungen in 2025
Bitcoin bereits über 100'000 US-Dollar: Sollten Anleger trotzdem noch einsteigen?
Dollar implodiert, NVIDIA überholt alle: Das sind die 8 "Outrageous Predictions" der Saxo Bank für 2025
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp nucera legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Grosser Investor macht Kehrtwende und trennt sich von Tesla-Aktien - Börsencrash wie 1929 voraus?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

17.12.2024 00:05:54

TSX Extends Losses To 3rd Straight Session, Ends 0.5% Down Ahead Of Key Economic Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed weak on Monday, extending losses to a third straight session as weak oil and gold prices weighed on energy and materials stocks. Communications shares were the other major losers.

The mood was cautious as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, and a slew of key economic data, including reports on Canadian inflation and retail sales reports, and U.S. inflation readings.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 127.09 points or 0.5% at 25,147.21.

The Energy Capped Index shed 1.82%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) lost about 5%. Veren Inc (VRN.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) lost 2 to 3%.

Materials shares Algoma Steel Group (ASTL.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Orla Mining (OLA.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) lost 3 to 4.5%. Nutrien (NTR.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) were among the other major losers.

Communications stock BCE Inc (BCE.TO) closed down 6.25%. Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) lost 4.4%, while Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Quebecor (QBR.B.TO) and ended lower by 2.2% and 1.49%, respectively.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) rallied nearly 6.5%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO), TerraVest Industries (TVA.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), GFL Environmental (GFL.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) gained 1.5 to 2.7%.

On the economic front, a report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said housing starts in Canada rose by 8.4% month-over-month to 262,400 units in November, the highest level in four months.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!

Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Finale furioso
16.12.24 FAQ: Derived Blocks on Equity futures
16.12.24 Marktüberblick: Munich Re erfreut mit Gewinnprognose
16.12.24 SMI fällt wieder zurück
13.12.24 Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’190.59 18.56 BU2SYU
Short 12’410.22 13.76 UBS07U
Short 12’855.81 8.99 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’701.51 16.12.2024 17:31:32
Long 11’184.67 19.17 SSRM9U
Long 10’949.42 13.84 SSQMQU
Long 10’487.75 8.99 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Vonovia-Aktie legt zu: Vonovia legt Abfindung für Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionäre fest
Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Montagnachmittag im Minus
Notenbanken im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel marginal höher -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Baloise-Aktie stabil: Baloise Schweiz ernennt Andrea Kleiner zur Leiterin des Bereichs Unternehmenskunden
Canal+-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Vivendi-Spin-off Canal+ setzt Börsendebüt in London in den Sand - Vivendi-Aktie springt hoch
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Vormittag in Rot
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) tendiert am Montagmittag auf rotem Terrain

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten