13.08.2024 23:04:20

TSX Extends Gains To 4th Straight Day, Ends Nearly 1% Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market opened marginally up on Tuesday, and then kept moving higher and higher as the session progressed, as data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. produced prices raised hopes of a 50-basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 219.25 points or 0.98% at 22,618.18, slightly off the day's high. The index closed higher for the fourth consecutive session.

Technology, consumer staples, consumer discretionary and financials shares were the major gainers in the session.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 2.25%. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) gained about 6.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Alithya Inc (ALYA.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Brp Inc (DOO.TO) advanced 3 to 4%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Pet Valu Holdings (PET.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 1 to 1.8%.

In the consumer staples section, Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) ended higher by 2 to 2.7%.

Among financials shares, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) rallied about 5%.

EQB Inc (EQB.TO) gained 2.7%. Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) climbed 1.4 to 1.7%. Goeasy (GSY.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) also closed notably higher.

Ssr Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO), up 7.7%, was the top gainer in the Materials Index. K92 Mining (KNT.TO) climbed 5.2%. Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) rallied 4.1%.

Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Methanex (MX.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) gained 2.5 to 4%.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) ended 1.3% down. The company reported a net loss of $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net earnings of $59.4 million in the first quarter 2024.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) ended 4.2% down. The company reported a net loss of $71.9 million, including losses on digital assets fair value adjustment of $71.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a loss of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Organigram Holdings Inc., (OGI.TO) soared over 25% as the company reported net income of $2.8 million for the third quarter of its current financial year, compared to a loss of $213.5 million in prior-year period.

