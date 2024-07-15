Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’280 -0.7%  SPI 16’291 -0.8%  Dow 40’212 0.5%  DAX 18’591 -0.8%  Euro 0.9759 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’983 -1.2%  Gold 2’422 0.5%  Bitcoin 56’973 4.2%  Dollar 0.8957 0.0%  Öl 84.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
Hedgefonds setzen auf Rohstoff-Aktien: Kommt die nächste Rally?
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Was bedeuten Aktiensplits für Aktionäre?
Pelosis Portfolio: Vorliebe für NVIDIA-Aktie, kein Platz für Tesla-Aktien
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

16.07.2024 00:05:35

TSX Extends Gains To 4th Straight Day, Ends At Fresh Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market moved on to a new all-time high on Monday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, thanks to gains in energy sector.

Optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September continued to aid sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which scaled a new intra-day high, rising to 22,818.42, settled with a gain of 78.16 points or 0.34% at 22,751.68, a new closing high.

The Energy Capped Index climbed 1.79%. Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) gained about 4.8% and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) rallied 4%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) gained 2 to 3.4%. Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) advanced nearly 2%.

Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) soared 74% after Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), an American steel manufacturer, said it has agreed to acquire Canadian steel company Stelco Holdings Inc. for C$70 per share, to be paid in cash and stock. The transaction implies a total enterprise value of nearly $2.5 billion or C$3.4 billion for Stelco.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) zoomed 18%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained 3.3 to 5%.

Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) also posted strong gains.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales increased 0.4% month-over-month in May, compared to the preliminary estimate of a 0.3% gain, and easing from an upwardly revised 1.4% rise in the previous month.

Wholesale sales in Canada fell by 0.8% in May, less than preliminary estimates of a 0.9% decline. Wholesale sales had increased by 2.4% in April.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed car registrations in the country increased to 184,703 units in May, the highest since August 2019, from 175,066 units in April.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Wachsender Zinsoptimismus
15.07.24 Unlocking opportunities in the Nikkei 225 Index correlation trade and quanto spread
15.07.24 Können Strafzölle China stoppen?
15.07.24 SMI klettert auf 2-Jahres-Hoch
12.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ASML, Novo Nordisk, UniCredit
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’822.87 19.22 Y4SSMU
Short 13’054.56 13.98 0SSSMU
Short 13’560.92 8.85 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’279.86 15.07.2024 17:30:33
Long 11’800.00 19.79
Long 11’545.41 13.98 XEUBSU
Long 11’100.00 8.89
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

StarragTornos am 10.07.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie bricht ein: Swatch Group schreibt deutlich weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld
Ex-Aurubis-Chef befeuert Salzgitter-Übernahmegerüchte - Aktien uneins
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Roche erhält Swissmedic-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo in weiterer Indikation
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
NVIDIA und Co. im Blick: Viele Ähnlichkeiten zwischen KI-Aktien und Dotcom-Blase
Roche-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Sell an Roche-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit