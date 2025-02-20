TSX Ends Weak On Tariff Fears

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks closed weak on Thursday, weighed down by fears of fresh levies by the Trump administration on more goods sometime soon.

The U.S. President, who previously announced duties on cars, semiconductors and pharma products imported into America, has announced plans to unveil fresh tariffs on lumber and forest products, which could significantly hurt Canada.

Investors reacted to a slew of corporate earnings updates and digested the nation's producer prices data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 112.08 points or 0.44% at 25,514.08, nearly 80 points off an early low of 25,436.88.

Technology, consumer staples and industrials stocks closed weak. Healthcare and materials shares found good support.

TFI International shares tanked nearly 21% after fourth-quarter net income dropped to $88.1 million, from $131.4 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net income for the latest quarter was $101.8 million compared to $147.0 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Celestica, Telesat Corporation, BRP Inc., Shopify Inc., Aritzia, EQB, iA Financial Corporation, Colliers International, Docebo and Jamieson Wellness lost 3 to 5.4%.

Cenovus Energy closed 2.8% down. The company reported net earnings of $146 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $743 million in the year-ago quarter.

Loblaw Companies closed down 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $462 million, a decrease of $79 million or 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

George Weston, goeasy, Cargojet, MTY Food Group, Stantec, AtkinsRealis, Sun Life Financial, Kinaxis, RB Global and Descartes Systems Group closed lower by 1.3 to 2.4%.

Innergex Renewable Energy soared nearly 11%. Bausch Health Companies surged nearly 10%.

First Majestic Silver Corp, Ivanhoe Mines, Capstone Copper Corp, Manulife Financial Corporation and TransAlta Corporation climbed 6.4 to 7.2%. TransAlta said it posted a net loss of$65 million, or $0.22 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $84 million, or $0.27 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Torex Gold Resources, AGF Management, Dundee Precious Metals, Aya Gold & Silver, Pan American Silver Corp, CCL Industries, Lundin Mining and Parex Resources gained 3 to 5.6%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada decreased by 0.1% month-over-month in January. The house price index remained unchanged at 0.1% in January, same as in January last year.

Industrial producer prices in Canada rose by 1.6% over a month in January following a 0.4% increase in December. On yearly basis, producer prices jumped by 5.8%, to the highest level in the past 12 months.