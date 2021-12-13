SMI 12’551 -0.5%  SPI 16’026 -0.4%  Dow 35’651 -0.9%  DAX 15’622 0.0%  Euro 1.0411 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’183 -0.4%  Gold 1’787 0.2%  Bitcoin 43’387 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9225 0.2%  Öl 74.2 -1.4% 
13.12.2021 23:42:31

TSX Ends Weak Again

(RTTNews) - Save for a very brief while early on in the session, the Canadian market stayed in negative territory on Monday with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, and largely staying cautious amid worries about rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 20,671.98 around noon, ended the session with a loss of 142.17 points or 0.68% at 20,748.45, drifting lower for a fourth straight session.

Energy stocks tumbled as oil prices dropped amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. The Capped Energy Index drifted down 2.86%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) ended lower by 5.4%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 3.45 to 4.3%.

The Capped Industrials Index shed 1.38%. Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Tfi International (TFII.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) lost 2.2 to 3.3%.

The Healthcare Index declined 1.3%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended 3.1% down and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) lost 2.8%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) ended lower by nearly 2%.

The Information Technology Index lost 1.25%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) declined 6.4% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended 3.5% down, while Haivision Systems (HAI.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) declined nearly 2.5%.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) soared nearly 14%. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained more than 3%. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) gained 1 to 2.7%.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen 

Casinos an der Börse? Heute zu Gast ist Björn Zern, Gründungsmitglied und CEO der schweizeraktien.net AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wirft Björn Zern einen Blick auf die 21 konzessionierten Casinos der Schweiz. Wie steht es um diese, besonders im Zeitalter der Pandemie? Wieviel Casinos sind von diesen bereits handelbar und wie zukunftsfähig ist das Online Casino?

Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13.12.21 HelloFresh sieht rot
13.12.21 Die Notenbanker haben das Wort
13.12.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
13.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - 17.30% p.a. BRC auf Bayer, Deutsche Telekom, Porsche mit 64.75% Barriere
10.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla, Volkswagen
10.12.21 War der SMI zu stürmisch?
10.12.21 Björn Zern: Schweizer Online Casinos boomen | BX Swiss TV
09.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Dufry AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Basilea Pharmaceutica am 08.12.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vifor-Aktie schiesst letztlich zweistellig nach oben: Verhandlungen mit CSL bestätigt - Studie zu Vamifeport mit erstem Patienten gestartet
UBS in Frankreich zu Zahlung von 1,8 Milliarden Euro verurteilt - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Dow letztlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX schlussendlich unverändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils fester
CS-Aktie schwächer: Francesco De Ferrari zum CEO der Wealth Management-Abteilung ernannt - weitere Mittel aus Greensill-Fonds ausgeschüttet
Bitcoin und Co.: Krypto-Mining verursacht Stromausfälle in Kasachstan
Pfizer schluckt kalifornische Biotechfirma Arena für Milliardenbetrag - Arena-Aktie schlussendlich fast verdoppelt
Neue Produkte 2022: Das kommt auf Apple-Fans im neuen Jahr zu
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: Oberstes US-Gericht will in Glyphosat-Fall Rat von Regierung
Erneut Rekordtief: Wieso sich die Talfahrt der türkischen Lira beschleunigt
CS-Aktie: Zugang auf private Handys durch Credit Suisse wäre nur bedingt zulässig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit