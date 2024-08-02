Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’876 -3.6%  SPI 15’810 -3.3%  Dow 39’737 -1.5%  DAX 17’661 -2.3%  Euro 0.9372 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’639 -2.7%  Gold 2’442 -0.1%  Bitcoin 53’236 -6.7%  Dollar 0.8580 0.0%  Öl 77.5 -3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405VAT31186490Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Höhenflug der Ferrari-Aktie: Lohnt sich ein Investment noch?
Analystinnen beruhigen: Nur begrenzte Sorge bei CrowdStrike-Aktie
NVIDIA oder Super Micro Computer - Welche Aktie ist die bessere Wahl?
Larry Fink preist Bitcoin als "Digitales Gold": BlackRock-CEO sieht grosses Potenzial
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

02.08.2024 23:31:29

TSX Ends Sharply Lower For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks tumbled on Friday as weak U.S. jobs data added to fears the world's largest economy could slip into a recession. Some disappointing earnings updates from top U.S. and Canadian companies weighed as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 22,020.18 around late morning, losing about 700 points in the process, ended down 495.58 points or 2.18% at 22,227.63. The index lost 2.6% in the week.

Technology, energy, materials, financials, industrials and healthcare stocks fell sharply.

The Information Technology Capped Index dropped 4.47%. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF.TO) tanked nearly 12%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) plunged 9.4% and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) plummeted 8%.

Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) lost 3 to 7%.

The Energy Capped Index ended down 4.34% as stocks fell sharply on weak crude oil prices. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Veren Inc (VRN.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Nuvista Energy (NU.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 5 to 8%.

The Materials Capped Index ended down 2.35%. Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) closed lower by 4 to 6%.

In the financials sector, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) ended down 5.1%. Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lost 2 to 4.1%.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Badger Infrastructure (BDGI.TO), Snc-Lavalin Group (ATRL.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) were among the major losers in the industrials sector.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended down 8% and 6.8%, respectively.

Data from the Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 114,000 jobs in July after jumping by a downwardly revised 179,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected employment to rise by 175,000 jobs compared to the surge of 206,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in July from 4.1% in June. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

02.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
02.08.24 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
02.08.24 Marktüberblick: Vonovia nach Zahlen gesucht
02.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rekordhoch im Blick
31.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.07.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
30.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’378.60 19.18 SBUXNU
Short 12’638.90 13.51 7CSSMU
Short 13’111.32 8.81 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’875.52 02.08.2024 17:31:03
Long 11’364.08 19.03 SRUBSU
Long 11’180.00 12.79
Long 10’880.00 8.46
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS Aktie News: UBS am Freitagmittag weit abgeschlagen
Darum legt der Euro zu - EUR/CHF knackt 95 Rappen
Schwacher US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Rezessionssorgen: SMI und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street gibt letztlich kräftig ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen deutlich tiefer
NVIDIA oder Super Micro Computer - Welche Aktie ist die bessere Wahl?
Amazon kann Gewinne deutlich steigern: Amazon-Aktie gibt wegen enttäuschendem Ausblick deutlich nach
Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum Dollar kaum - EUR/CHF mit tiefsten Stand seit Februar
Bank of America-Aktie mit kräftigen Abgaben: UBS verklagt wohl Bank of America
Intel-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein - historischer Tiefpunkt: Intel mit massivem Stellenabbau
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. fallen kräftig - Bitcoin unter 63'000 US-Dollar
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA knickt am Nachmittag ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit