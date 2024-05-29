Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'794 -0.5%  SPI 15'742 -0.6%  Dow 38'442 -1.1%  DAX 18'473 -1.1%  Euro 0.9870 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'963 -1.3%  Gold 2'339 -0.9%  Bitcoin 61'792 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9132 0.1%  Öl 83.5 -1.3% 
30.05.2024 00:15:43

TSX Ends Sharply Lower As Stocks Tumble On Rate Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks tumbled on Wednesday on concerns the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer in the event of U.S. inflation readings coming in hotter than expected.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of April, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed. The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Fed's next monetary policy meeting.

Selling was widespread on Bay Street, with financials, utilities, materials and energy sectors suffering sharp losses. Several shares from consumer discretionary, real estate, communications and industrials sectors also ended sharply lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a negative gap of nearly 100 points at 22,170.16 (it remained the day's high), ended with a loss of 367.07 points or 1.65% at 21,897.98, a point off the day's low.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) tanked nearly 9% as the bank's results fell short of expectations. The lender reported adjusted net income of C$2.03 billion or C$2.59 per share for the second-quarter, compared to prior year's C$2.19 billion or C$2.89 per share.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) climbed more than 2.5%. The bank reported net income of C$906 million or C$2.54 per share for the second quarter, higher than C$832 million or C$2.34 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue in all segments.

Nutrien (NTR.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Stantec (STN.TO) lost 2 to 3.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) were among the several other prominent losers.

Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) soared 11.1%. Softchoice Corporation (SFTC.TO) rallied 3.2%. Tecsys (TCS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) and Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) also posted strong gains.

29.05.24 What the Peak Oil Debate Means for Crude Oil Markets
29.05.24 BNP Paribas - Baustoffhersteller nutzen die Krise
29.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy setzt Rally fort
29.05.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
29.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Fehlausbruch am Widerstand
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche macht in den USA Fortschritte bei Krebsmittel Inavolisib
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Neue Swiss Steel-Aktien nehmen Börsenhandel am Mittwoch auf
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: Anleger-Kläger gegen UBS-CS-Fusion wollen wohl enger zusammenarbeiten
Zinssorgen flammen auf: Wall Street beendet Handel niedriger -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Intel-Aktie schwächer: Anscheinend Verzögerungen beim Bau von neuer Chipfabrik in Magdeburg
thyssenkrupp-Aktie deutlich leichter: thyssenkrupp will Stahl-Joint-Venture wohl nicht ganz finanzieren
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Gewerkschaften unterstützen Einstieg bei Ita
Big-Short-Investor Danny Moses: Tesla-Aktie dürfte vor weiterem Absturz stehen
Ausblick: Dell Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor

