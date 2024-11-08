Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TSX Ends On Weak Note As Resources Stocks Fall, But Gains 2.1% In Week

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended lower on Friday as energy and materials stocks fell on weak commodity prices as the U.S. dollar climbed higher on bets the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with regard to rate cuts during Donald Trump's second term.

Industrials shares were among the other notable losers, while a few stocks from utilities, communications, consumer discretionary and technology sectors posted strong gains.

Investors digested Canadian employment data, and a slew of corporate earnings announcements.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 86.53 points or 0.35% at 24,759.40. The index, which touched a low of 24,679.72 and a high of 24,804.26 in the session, posted a gain of 2.1% in the week.

Data from Statistics Canada showed employment in Canada rose by 14,500 in October, following a 46,700 increase in the previous month. The unemployment rate in Canada was at 6.5% in October, remaining unchanged from the previous month.

Average hourly earnings in Canada increased to C$36.73 in October, from C$36.54 a month earlier.

Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Stantec (STN.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) ended down 4.3 to 4.5%. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) lost 1.6 to 2.8%.

Mattr Corp (MATR.TO) shares soared nearly 18% after the company announced that it will buy power cable producer AmerCable from France-based Nexans for $280 million.

Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO) rallied about 4%. RB Global (RBA.TO) climbed 3.2%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) climbed 1.5 to 2.3%

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) gained about 2.2%. Onex reported third-quarter net earnings of $127 million, compared to $256 million a year ago.

Telus Corporation (T.TO) gained 3.75% after reporting a net income of $257 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up 87.6% compared to net income of $137 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) gained nearly 1% after reporting net income of $5.0 million, or $0.16 per share, for the third quarter of this financial year, compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.12 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) climbed nearly 5%. The company reported net income of $301 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net loss of $44 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

