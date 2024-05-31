Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’011 1.2%  SPI 15’992 1.0%  Dow 38’686 1.5%  DAX 18’498 0.0%  Euro 0.9797 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’984 0.0%  Gold 2’328 -0.7%  Bitcoin 61’005 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9028 0.0%  Öl 81.6 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swatch1225515
Top News
So wirken sich Leitzinserhöhungen auf die Inflation aus - Notenbanken im Fokus
Nach Tesla-Einsparungen: BP an Supercharger-Standorten in den USA interessiert
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Mai 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

01.06.2024 00:03:33

TSX Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Friday thanks to some brisk buying at several counters in late afternoon trades. Optimism about interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve helped underpin sentiment.

Consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, healthcare and communications shares were among the prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a strong gain of 197.41 points or 0.89% at 22,269.12, near the day's high. The index shed 0.23% in the week.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) rallied 4.2%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) gained 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Stantec (STN.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) climbed 2 to 2.4%.

FirstService Corp (FSV.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) all ended higher by 1 to 2%.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) lost 6.5% after reporting a net loss of C$117.5 million and a loss per share of C$2.71 for the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of C$49.3 million and profit per share of C$1.11, prior year.

Canadian Western Bank (WCP.TO) shares ended down 4.2%. The bank reported second-quarter net income of $76 million and adjusted earnings per common share of $0.81, both up 9% from the prior year.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) 6% and 5.6%, respectively. BRP Inc reported first-quarter net loss of C$7.4 million or C$0.10 per share, compared to profit of C$154.5 million or C$1.92 per share a year ago. The company updated its full-year 2025 normalized earnings guidance in a range of C$370 to C$450 million and earnings per share in a range of C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.NO) ended notably lower.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the nation's economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the early months of 2024, at a rate of 1.7%, but still missed expectations.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.05.24 Marktüberblick: SAP-Aktie von Salesforce-Zahlen belastet
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
31.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 50-Tage-Linie getestet
30.05.24 Five Things to Watch in the Soybean Market in 2024
30.05.24 GameStop: David versus Goliath – Die Rückkehr der Meme-Aktie
29.05.24 BNP Paribas - Baustoffhersteller nutzen die Krise
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’447.40 19.76 ASSM8U
Short 12’690.00 13.90 7CSSMU
Short 13’194.92 8.73 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’011.06 31.05.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’477.43 19.93 UBSTBU
Long 11’200.00 13.65
Long 10’734.61 8.96 SSRMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum zeigt sich der Franken stark: Euro rutscht unter Marke von 98 Rappen
Roche-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Goldman Sachs stuft Roche mit "Sell" ein
Meyer Burger-Verwaltungsrat beantragt Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 750:1 - Aktie fällt
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft gibt am Freitagnachmittag ab
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS hat Fusion von UBS AG und Credit Suisse AG abgeschlossen
Alternative zu NVIDIA? Auf diese Aktie setzt "Big Short"-Investor Eisman im KI-Segment
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- SMI letztlich über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schliesst wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Freitagnachmittag mit Aufschlag
Nestlé-Aktie springt hoch nach Aussagen des Nestlé-Chefs zur Entwicklung im zweiten Quartal
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger wird am Freitagvormittag ausgebremst

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit