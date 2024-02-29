Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’439 0.2%  SPI 14’858 0.0%  Dow 38’996 0.1%  DAX 17’678 0.4%  Euro 0.9559 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’878 -0.1%  Gold 2’044 0.5%  Bitcoin 54’178 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8846 0.7%  Öl 83.6 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204ams24924656Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171
Top News
Februar 2024: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Daimler Truck legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Microsofts vergeblicher Versuch: Bing-Verkauf an Apple wegen Qualitätsproblemen 2018 vereitelt
Nach Zukauf: SNB trennt sich wieder von erheblichem Anteil ihrer Ballard Power-Aktien
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

29.02.2024 23:42:58

TSX Ends On Firm Note As Energy, Materials Shares Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Thursday, led by gains in energy, materials and utilities sectors. Slightly easing concerns about inflation and hopes that the Federal Reserve will announce an interest-rate cut in the second quarter aided sentiment.

In addition to the data on U.S. consumer price growth, investors also digested Canadian GDP data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 119.84 points or 0.56% at 21,363.61.

The Capped Energy Index climbed 1.87%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), the top gainer in the index, advanced 5.15% on strong results. The company reported net earnings of $2.63 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net earnings of $2.34 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained about 2.1% after reporting net income of C$951.2 million or C$1.70 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of C$498.1 million or C$0.90 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO) gained nearly 2%. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.5 million, compared to $489.66 million in the year-ago quarter.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) surged nearly 3.5%. Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Nuvista Energy (NV.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

In the materials sector, Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) soared 15.7%. Oceanagold (OGC.TO) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) climbed 7.1% and 6.1%, respectively.

Novagold (NG.TO), Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO), Lithium Americas Argentina Corp (LAAC.TO) and New Gold (NGD.TO) gained 3.75 to 5.5%.

Boralex Inc (BLX.TO), Superior Plus (SPB.TO), Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO), Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO), Emera Incorporate

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) gained 1.1%. The bank reported net income of C$2.82 billion or C$1.55 per share for the first quarter, higher than C$1.58 billion or C$0.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) climbed 2.2%. The bank reported first-quarter profit of $1.73 billion or $1.77 per diluted share, up from $433 million of $0.39 per diluted share in the first quarter of the previous year.

Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO) plunged 7.4% despite reporting higher net profits. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $56 million, compared to $36 million in the year-ago quarter. d (EMA.TO) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO) were among gainers in the utilties section.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy expanded by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, recovering from a revised 0.1% contraction in the third quarter.

The Canadian economy likely grew by 0.4% in January 2024, according to preliminary estimates. In December, the GDP was flat, below prelimiary estimates of a 0.3% advance.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed CFIB's Business Barometer in Canada rose by 6.1 points to 54.9 in February, from 48.8 in January. The index reflects 12-month forward expectations for business performance in the country.

Data from the Commerce Department that showed consumer price growth in the U.S. slowed to 2.4% in January from 2.6% in December. The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slowed to 2.8% in January from 2.9% in December, in line with estimates.

The slowdown in consumer price growth is likely to generate optimism about the outlook for interest rates, as Fed officials have said they need greater confidence is slowing before they consider cutting rates.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

29.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
29.02.24 DAX 40 weiter auf Rekordhoch – Das ist für Anleger heute wichtig
29.02.24 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
29.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Autos – Globales Schaulaufen in Genf/ASML / SAP – Europäisches High-Tech-Duo
29.02.24 SMI in Lauerstellung
29.02.24 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.02.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.02 19.73 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.09 13.96 F1SSMU
Short 12’590.37 8.87 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’438.86 29.02.2024 17:30:01
Long 10’954.81 19.40 SSRM2U
Long 10’680.15 13.31 SSQMJU
Long 10’251.91 8.91 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
ams OSRAM nimmt Wertberichtigungen von 600 bis 900 Millionen Euro vor - Aktie bricht um 38 % ein
US-Inflation weiter auf dem Rückmarsch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit Verlusten
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
Adecco-Aktie verlustreich: Adecco steigert im vierten Quartal Gewinn trotz sinkendem Umsatz
Fokus auf Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit