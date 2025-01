TSX Ends On Firm Note Again, Gains 1.1% In Week

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed on a firm note on Friday, lifted by gains in real estate, communications and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 175.51 points or 0.7% at 25,073.54. The index gained 1.12% in the holiday-shortened week.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) soared 11.5% and Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) rallied 10.6%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) climbed 7.1%.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO) gained 4.7% despite the company lowering its revenue outlook. The company has revised down its annual service revenue growth outlook, citing lower than expected fourth-quarter media revenue. For the full year, Rogers now expects annual service revenue growth of just over 7%, compared with its prior guidance range of 8% to 10%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), RB Global (RBA.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) gained 1.5 to 4.3%.