Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’266 0.5%  SPI 15’094 0.6%  Dow 38’676 1.2%  DAX 18’002 0.6%  Euro 0.9752 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’921 0.6%  Gold 2’303 -0.1%  Bitcoin 56’594 5.2%  Dollar 0.9050 0.0%  Öl 82.9 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842HOCHDORF2466652Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
Wasser-Aktien handeln: Unternehmen, Möglichkeiten, Alternativen - alle Infos für Anleger auf einen Blick
KW 18: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Reisetipps für einen entspannten Urlaub
KW 18: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So fungiert Liechtenstein für Krypto-Dienstleister als Tor zur EU
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
04.05.2024 00:25:35

TSX Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday on easing concerns about the outlook for Fed interest rates after data showed a slowdown in U.S. employment growth.

Utilities, technology, communications and real estate stocks were among the prominent gainers. Several stocks from materials, healthcare, industrials and financials sectors too ended notably higher. Shares from energy and consumer sections ended mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,983.45, ended the day's session with a gain of 124.19 points or 0.57% at 21,947.41. The index posted a marginal loss for the week.

On the Canadian economic front, the S&P Global Canada Services PMI reading came in at 49.3 for April, up from March's 46.4, marking the highest level since June, but still indicating a contraction.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 2 to 3.5%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) advanced 1 to 2%.

TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) gained more than 3%. The company reported first-quarter net income of $1.2 billion or $1.16 per common share compared to $1.3 billion or $1.29 per common share in first quarter 2023.

TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO) surged 4.7%. The company reported net earnings of $222 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $294 million for the same period in 2023.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) tanked 14.8%, extending losses after a more than 18% dip on the previous session.

Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO) plunged more than 9%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) dropped nearly 6%.

Magna International (MG.TO), Parklans Corporation (PKI.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO), Altus Group (AIF.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and GFL Environmental (GFL.TO) ended lower by 2 to 3.5%.

Data from the Labor Department showed non-farm payroll employment climbed by 175,000 jobs in April after surging by an upwardly revised 315,000 jobs in March. Economists had expected employment to jump by 243,000 jobs compared to the spike of 303,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed the unemployment rate crept up to 3.9% in April from 3.8% in March. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.

The annual rate of wage growth slowed to 4% in April from 4.1% in March, while economists had expected the pace of wage growth to dip to 4%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 114.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nvidia, Tesla
03.05.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie nach Urteil gesucht
03.05.24 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
03.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Die Schweiz: ein Land der Immobilien
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’721.92 19.26 SSMDQU
Short 11’956.55 13.74 13SSMU
Short 12’389.32 8.98 SSZM7U
SMI-Kurs: 11’265.71 03.05.2024 17:30:00
Long 10’820.00 17.78
Long 10’540.00 13.68
Long 10’098.38 8.94 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktienmärkte vor dem Absturz? Experte warnt: "Schmerzhafter Bärenmarkt" droht
Hat die Sandoz-Aktie ihren Zenit bereits erreicht? Das sagen Analysten
HOCHDORF-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Grossaktionär fordert komplett neuen Verwaltungsrat
Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis: Apple-Aktie schliesst sehr fest
Trump-Aktie unter Druck: TMTG-Chef schiebt Schuld auf Shortseller
Coinbase schafft es in die Gewinnzone: Coinbase-Aktie schliesst dennoch tiefer
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
ISS Facility übernimmt gammaRenax AG
UBS-Aktie in Grün: Asset Management vor Umbau? UBS will offenbar Kosten drastisch reduzieren
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit