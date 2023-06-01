Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Inflation Reduction Act: Warum die Tesla-Aktie überdurchschnittlich stark von US-Steuergutschriften profitieren dürfte
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
NVIDIA-Aktie erlebt einen Kurssprung: Top-Analyst warnt vor zu hoher Bewertung
Frankreich springt nach Krypto-Exodus in den USA in die Bresche
Zusammenschluss von Allkem und Livent: Folgt daraus nun eine Fusions- und Übernahmewelle in der Lithiumindustrie?
02.06.2023 00:11:58

TSX Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Thursday as materials and energy stocks moved up, tracking higher bullion and crude oil prices.

The mood was positive amid easing fears of a U.S. debt default and on encouraging data on Chinese factory activity.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package on Wednesday. The bill now heads to the Senate, with passage expected by the weekend.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 100.01 points or 0.51% at 19,672.25, after scaling a high of 19,735.18.

Materials shares Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Filo Mining (FIL.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) and Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) surged 5.3 to 6%. Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Equinox Gold (EQX.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO) and Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

Energy stocks MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Athabasca Corp (ATH.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) gained 2.3 to 4%.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) surged nearly 8%. Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) climbed 3.7%. Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) also posted strong gains.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) rallied 4.5%. The bank reported net income of $49.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.11 for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $59.5 million and $1.34 for the second quarter of 2022.

On the economic front, data from Markit Economics showed the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 49 in May, slipping into the contractionary territory following the near stagnation of 50.2 in the previous month.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'744.99 19.47 GNSSMU
Short 11'964.93 13.94 BUSSMU
Short 12'451.99 8.65 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'296.28 01.06.2023 17:30:08
Long 10'843.08 19.81 XQSSMU
Long 10'604.53 13.94 XESSMU
Long 10'135.37 8.96 EHSSMU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Abschluss der Übernahme der CS durch UBS verzögert sich wohl - Bundesgarantien für CS-Rettung zurückbezahlt
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: EU-Zulassung für Novartis-Medikament Cosentyx - Sandoz plant Umzug bis 2024
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche will kalifornischen Standort Vacaville schliessen
US-Repräsentantenhaus billigt Anhebung der US-Schuldengrenze: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Märkte beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: CS-Papiere erfüllen Erfordernisse der New Yorker Börse nicht mehr - CS-Angestellte klagen gegen Boni-Ausfall
NVIDIA-Aktie erlebt einen Kurssprung: Top-Analyst warnt vor zu hoher Bewertung
Swatch-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Schwache Schweizer Uhrenexportzahlen setzen Swatch-Papiere unter Druck
Trotz Verbot Chinas von Kryptowährungen: Regierung plant Blockchain-Forschungszentrum
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia gewinnt am Nachmittag kräftig
Salesforce-Aktie tief im Minus: Gewinn von Salesforce springt an - Ausblick enttäuscht aber

