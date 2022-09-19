Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'617 0.1%  SPI 13'585 0.0%  Dow 31'020 0.6%  DAX 12'803 0.5%  Euro 0.9666 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'499 0.0%  Gold 1'676 0.2%  Bitcoin 18'844 0.8%  Dollar 0.9643 0.1%  Öl 91.8 0.2% 
0 CHF Kommission
20.09.2022 00:38:10

TSX Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market opened on a weak note on Monday, but recovered swiftly and kept moving higher as the session progressed to eventually close on a strong note, riding on gains in materials, technology and consumer discretionary shares.

The mood was cautious early on in the session due to worries about slowing global growth and on concerns about aggressive rate hikes by central banks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the People's Bank of China, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank, are all scheduled to announce their interest rate decisions this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 176.50 points or 0.91% at 19,562.38, after having dropped to 19,198.11 in early trades.

Nutrien (NTR.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), West Fraser Timber Co. (WFG.TO) and CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) gained 3 to 4.2%.

Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Dollarama (DLR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) also posted impressive gains.

Cargojet (CJT.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Sprott Inc (SII.TO) were among the notable losers.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's raw materials price index rose by 17.6% in August 2022, compared to a year ago. The index fell 4.2% month over month in August.

Meanwhile, producer prices in Canada increased 10.6% in August 2022 over the same month last year. Month over month, producer prices fell 1.2% in August, following a revised 2.5% drop in the prior month.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

19.09.22 Volkswagen – konkretes Datum für Porsche-IPO
19.09.22 Spannungsgeladene Woche
19.09.22 Marktüberblick: Logistik-Aktien unter Druck
19.09.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs mit 50% Barriere und attraktiven Coupons
19.09.22 SMI gibt weiter nach
19.09.22 MarketFlow Live in French - FedEx💻 Stocks decline☔ Watch: FOMC & SNB🚦 EU& US PMIs🔮 S&P500 3"900🎢
16.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
16.09.22 DAX Ausblick – Das war es mit der Erholung
16.09.22 21Shares beim 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022
15.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 23.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'287.00 13.56 USSMMU
Short 11'765.04 8.41 WSSM2U
SMI-Kurs: 10'617.01 19.09.2022 17:30:39
Long 10'093.77 15.77 DSSMQU
Long 9'760.67 10.59 S2BMIU
Long 9'405.43 7.83 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Positiver Wochenstart vor Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Forbes-Analyse behauptet: Mehr als die Hälfte aller Bitcoin-Trades sind Fake
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas tiefer: Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Umbenennung von US-Investmentbank in "First Boston"- CS vor Vergleich wegen Risikomanagement in den USA
VW- und Porsche SE-Aktie gewinnen nachbörslich: VW-Tochter und Börsenkandidat Porsche wird mit Milliardenbetrag bewertet
Warum die anhaltende Dollar-Stärke die Weltwirtschaft in Gefahr bringt
Valora-Aktie verliert: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung zur Neubesetzung des Verwaltungsrats
Novartis-Aktie steigt leicht: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz weitet mit Osteoporose-Biosimilar Portfolio aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ABB-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Übernahme von PowerTech Converter
Experte: Tiefpunkt am Aktienmarkt noch nicht erreicht - hier lohnt sich dennoch ein Investment

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit