Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'253 0.1%  SPI 14'728 0.4%  Dow 38'380 -0.7%  DAX 16'904 -0.1%  Euro 0.9353 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'655 0.0%  Gold 2'025 -0.7%  Bitcoin 36'951 0.1%  Dollar 0.8703 0.0%  Öl 77.9 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101MorphoSys944497NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Novo Nordisk129508879Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swatch1225515
Top News
Bitcoin Suisse plant ohne Bank-Lizenz: Zukunft des Kryptopioniers in Gefahr?
Ausblick: UBS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Neuer Star am KI-Himmel: Setzt sich jetzt Microsoft an der Spitze der KI-Branche?
Ausblick: Aurubis stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Idorsia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

05.02.2024 23:39:39

TSX Ends Notably Lower On Powell's Comments, Weak Bullion Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks tumbled on Monday on widespread selling amid fading prospects of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve following recent buoyant U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

During an interview with "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Powell reiterated the central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates next month.

Powell suggested the strength of the U.S. economy even amidst elevated rates will allow the Fed to proceed carefully. "We want to see more evidence that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2%," He added. "Our confidence is rising. We just want some more confidence before we take that very important step of beginning to cut interest rates."

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 213.20 points or 1.01% at 20,871.89.

All the sectoral indices ended in negative territory. Technology stocks declined sharply, sending the Information Technology Capped Index down by 2.22%. Healthcare, real estate, utilities, materials and consumer staples were among the other major losers.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Ag Growth International (AQN.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) ended down 2.5 to 4%.

George Weston (WN.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained 3 to 3.75%. Gfl Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO) also ended sharply higher.

On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI reading for January came in at 46.3, pointing to the eighth consecutive decline in the Canadian private sector activity. However, the reading was higher than the 44.7 score in the previous month.

The S&P Global Canada Services PMI posted 45.8 in January 2023, up from November's 44.6, but still marking the eighth consecutive month of contraction in the country's services sector.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

05.02.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinsoptimismus verpufft zunehmend
05.02.24 Spreading Treasury Yield Futures
05.02.24 Marktüberblick: Porsche im Rallymodus
05.02.24 US-Jobreport sorgt für lange Gesichter
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
05.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neues Allzeithoch zum Wochenschluss
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
01.02.24 Julius Bär: JB Tracker Zertifikat auf den Top 10 Stocks for 2024 Basket (CHF)
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'713.06 19.40 8JSSMU
Short 11'947.68 13.72 OFSSMU
Short 12'384.24 8.93 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'253.17 05.02.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'800.69 19.74 SSRMOU
Long 10'549.69 13.89 SSOMVU
Long 10'091.23 8.86 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis scheinbar in fortgeschrittenen Gesprächen zum Kauf von MorphoSys - MorphoSys fast 30 Prozent höher
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Darum bleibt der Euro zum Dollar unter Druck - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: UBS senkt Roche-Kursziel nach Quartalszahlen
Morningstar empfiehlt diese Top 10 Dividendenaktien: PepsiCo, Verizon & Co.
Nach der Zulassung von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs in den USA: Warum MicroStrategy im Jahr 2024 vor Herausforderungen stehen könnte
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Die Gründe, warum Warren Buffetts Investmentfahrzeug auf dem grössten Geldberg in der Unternehmensgeschichte sitzt
NVIDIA-Aktie höher: NVIDIA erhält positive Einschätzung von Bank of America-Analyst
NIO Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Montagnachmittag vermehrt von NIO
Ausblick: UBS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit