|
12.04.2024 23:43:08
TSX Ends Nearly 1% Down, Posts Weekly Loss
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Friday on widespread selling as concerns about inflation, uncertainty about the likely timing of interest rate cuts, and rising geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment.
All the sectoral indices ended in negative territory. Healthcare, technology, communications, consumer discretionary, utilities, energy, materials and financials stocks fell.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 210.12 points or 0.95% at 21,899.99. The index touched a low of 21,827.35. The index shed about 1.65% in the week.
MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) tanked 10%. The company reported that its first-quarter net income decreased by 6% at C$17.3 million, or C$0.71 per share compared to C$18.4 million, or C$0.75 per share, last year.
Molson Coors Canada (TPX.A.TO) ended down by 5.1%. Goeasy (GSY.TO) drifted down 3.6%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) lost 2.5 to 3%.
Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) were among the other major losers.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B.TO) plunged more than 25%. The company reported a fiscal second-quarter adjusted net loss of more than $5.9 million, or $0.03 per share, significantly lower than a loss of near $13.9 million, or $0.07 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.
Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:
✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Handelswoche: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street rutscht ab -- Asiatische Märkte schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Freitag in Rot. Die Wall Street gab am Freitag sichtlich nach. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}