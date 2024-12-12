Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’716 0.3%  SPI 15’616 0.1%  Dow 43’914 -0.5%  DAX 20’426 0.1%  Euro 0.9341 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’966 0.1%  Gold 2’680 -1.4%  Bitcoin 89’541 0.2%  Dollar 0.8920 0.9%  Öl 73.3 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend auf 0,5% - Big-Tech is back
Smartphone-Boom ohne Apple: Warum der Tech-Gigant nicht profitiert
Tesla-Konkurrent Rivian fordert Autohäuser heraus: Die Revolution des Direktverkaufs
UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Pessimismus an der Börse: Gold auf dem Weg zur besseren Anlage
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

12.12.2024 23:40:56

TSX Ends Nearly 1% Down As Resources Stocks Fall

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed notably lower on Thursday as stocks tumbled on sustained selling pressure due to weak commodity prices and rising concerns about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 246.99 points or 0.96% at 25,410.71, a more than two week low.

Materials and energy stocks were the major losers. The Materials Capped Index fell 2.46%, while the Energy Capped Index lost 1.74%.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) tumbled 6.7%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Lundin Gold (LUG.TO) and North West Company (NWC.TO) closed lower by 3 to 5%.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) lost 2 to 2.8%.

Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) climbed about 5.3% after the company reported net earnings of $173.4 million ($0.73 per share) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $181.1 million ($0.72 per share) in the second quarter of financial year 2024. For the quarter, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $173.4 million ($0.73 per share) compared to $178.3 million ($0.71 per share) last year.

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.B.TO) rallied 4.4%. Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), Transcontinental (TCL.A.TO), Senvest Capital (SEC.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) gained 1 to 3.5%.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) gained 4.7%. The company reported a net income of $41.2 million or $1.05 per share for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million or $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada said the total value of building permits in Canada fell 3.1% month-over-month to $12.61 billion in October, retreating from an 11.5% increase in the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 ﻿Im heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Dr. Ralf Seiz, CEO und Gründer der Finreon AG, spannende Einblicke in innovative Anlagelösungen. Als Spin-off der Universität St. Gallen bietet Finreon Strategien an, die Diversifikation und Risikomanagement vereinen – unter anderem durch die systematische Reduktion von Aktienkonzentrationen und die Nutzung von Volatilitätsprämien.

Zusammen mit dem Investmentstrategen François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel von BX Swiss spricht der promovierte Ökonom auch über die aktuellen wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen und gibt exklusive Einblicke in seine persönlichen Anlageprojekte.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
12.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz – Diffuse Lichtblicke/Pharma – Lukrativer Schlankheitstrend
12.12.24 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
12.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.12.2024
11.12.24 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11.12.24 Mut zum Risiko – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’236.36 18.93 BLJS4U
Short 12’454.79 13.97 OGSSMU
Short 12’943.88 8.79 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’715.85 12.12.2024 17:30:18
Long 11’259.15 19.73 SSSMPU
Long 10’995.29 13.81 SSRMOU
Long 10’543.35 8.99 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Swiss Life am 06.12.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend deutlich: SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street schliesslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich höher
SNB senkt den Leitzins
Freude bei Trump Media-Anlegern: Trump läutet heute NYSE-Eröffnungsglocke - Aktie zeitweise höher
Helvetia-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich nach: Helvetia will mit neuem Strategiefokus profitabler werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Schindler-Titel tiefer: Bei Schindler endet Ära Napoli - Paolo Compagna folgt als CEO
NVIDIA-CEO Huang nennt diese Aktie als nächsten KI-Profiteur
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie
AEVIS VICTORIA SA &#8211; AEVIS VICTORIA gibt die &#220;bernahme des Spitals Zofingen durch Swiss Medical Network und eine strategische Partnerschaft mit dem Kantonsspital Aarau bekannt
Kühne + Nagel International Aktie News: Kühne + Nagel International am Donnerstagmittag mit Kurseinbussen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten