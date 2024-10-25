Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’178 0.0%  SPI 16’206 0.1%  Dow 42’114 -0.6%  DAX 19’464 0.1%  Euro 0.9364 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’943 0.2%  Gold 2’747 0.4%  Bitcoin 58’189 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8669 0.0%  Öl 75.9 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Relief Therapeutics125112599
Top News
Lohnender Luxus: Diese Sachwerte bringen mehr Rendite als Aktien
NVIDIA und zwei weitere Megacap-Aktien im Fokus der Berichtssaison: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Sind Sie reif für die Neo-Bank? Ein Blick auf die Schweizer Neo-Banken
Amazon Alexa: So speichert man Befehle für immer - oder löscht alle Daten
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

25.10.2024 23:12:29

TSX Ends Modestly Lower, Drops Nearly 1.5% In Week

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Friday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, on concerns about the outlook for economic growth, and on uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Losses in real estate, consumer discretionary, communications and materials sectors contributed to the weakness. Several stocks from industrials, financials and technology sectors also closed weak, while energy and healthcare stocks found support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved up a bit after opening flat, turned weak around late morning and kept losing ground thereafter and eventually ended the day's session with a loss of 87.88 points or 0.36% at 24,463.67. The index dropped nearly 1.5% in the week.

On the economic front, data srom Statistics Canada showed retail sales in the country likely increased by 0.4% from the previous month in September, according to flash estimate.

Retail sales increased 1.4% in August over the same month in the previous year.

Manufacturing sales in Canada decreased by 0.8% in September from -1.3% in August.

Another data from Statistics Canada said the new house price index in Canada remained unchanged at 0% in September. On yearly basis, the index increased to 0.2% in September from 0% in August.

iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO) ended down 2.5%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) closed lower by 1 to 2%.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) climbed more than 4.5%. goeasy (GSY.TO) gained about 3.2%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) advanced 1 to 2.6%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2| BX Swiss TV

❓ Wie ist die aktuelle Lage in China, Europa und den USA.
❓ Sind KI Aktien immer noch so dominant oder sind sie überbewertet?
❓ Was passiert bei einem Carry-Trade und welche Rohstoffe werden in der Zukunft stärker nachgefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.10.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Siemens Energy, Vestas Wind Systems
25.10.24 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV
25.10.24 Unsicherheit hält an
25.10.24 Are New Highs Ahead for Bitcoin?
25.10.24 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf-Aktie gesucht
25.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
24.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
24.10.24 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’665.58 19.99 SSCM8U
Short 12’951.45 13.70 0SSSMU
Short 13’413.76 8.93 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’177.86 25.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’684.15 19.35 UHGS9U
Long 11’399.82 13.55 UBSY9U
Long 10’930.22 8.90 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris: Rally oder Crash? Darauf sollten Anleger vorbereitet sein
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Rheinmetall-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Rheinmetall übergibt weitere Schützenpanzer an Kiew
Holcim-Aktie steigt: Holcim macht mit weniger Umsatz mehr Gewinn im Sommerquartal
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Freitagnachmittag mit Aufschlag
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie springt hoch: Relief meldet positive Studienergebnisse für RLF-OD032
Commerzbank-Aktie in Rot: UniCredit nimmt Absicherung der Commerzbank-Beteiligung vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten