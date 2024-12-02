TSX Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed weak on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, energy and materials sectors. The decline was due to a stronger dollar and fears of a trade war. Investors, looking ahead to some crucial economic data from the U.S., and Canada, stayed largely cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 57.67 points or 0.22% at 25,590.33, after scaling a low of 25,492.57 and a high of 25,706.50 intraday.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) lost more than 8%.

Atco (ACO.Y.TO), West Fraser TImber (WFG.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), GFL Environmental (GFL.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) ended down 1 to 2.5%.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.A.TO) and Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) climbed 9.1 and 8.5%, respectively. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) rallied 5%.

Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), Loblaw (L.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) closed up 1 to 3.2%.

On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.0 in November 2024, up from 51.1 in October, marking the strongest growth in factory activity since February 2023 and the third consecutive month of expansion.