Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’279 -0.2%  SPI 16’302 -0.2%  Dow 40’358 -0.1%  DAX 18’558 0.8%  Euro 0.9673 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’917 0.4%  Gold 2’410 0.5%  Bitcoin 58’722 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8911 0.0%  Öl 81.6 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Givaudan1064593Logitech2575132Lonza1384101Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528
Top News
Ausblick: Porsche AG informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: HOCHTIEF gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Iberdrola SA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: UniCredit gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Marktexperte: Wird US-Erdgas bald massiv teurer?
Suche...

23.07.2024 23:39:32

TSX Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in energy and industrials sectors. The mood remained cautious as investors looked ahead to the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due on Wednesday, and some crucial U.S. economic data.

The Canadian central bank is widely expected to cut interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% tomorrow.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 58.90 points or 0.26% at 22,813.75, after scaling a low of 22,771.14 and a high of 22,871.13 intraday.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) ended down 1.4 to 3%.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) also ended notably lower.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) shares ended 0.6% down. The company said it agreed with Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) to buyback 8.7 million common shares held by CDPQ at $80.50 per share, for $700 million in total.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) soared 9.4%. goeasy (GSY.TO) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) gained 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

Sprott Inc (SII.TO) climbed about 2.2%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) ended higher by 1 to 2%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Cintas
✅ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Cintas & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, ALPHABET INC-CL A
23.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.07.24 SMI-Schwächephase beendet?
23.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Cintas & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
23.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Starker Wochenauftakt
22.07.24 Sind Investments in Öl weiterhin lukrativ?
22.07.24 Marktüberblick: Sartorius-Aktie rutscht ab
22.07.24 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’760.27 19.15 SSCM8U
Short 13’047.91 13.32 0MSSMU
Short 13’513.10 8.79 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’278.82 23.07.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’745.24 19.45 Z9UBSU
Long 11’497.90 13.93 ITUBSU
Long 10’990.44 8.95 SSSMAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan legt im ersten Halbjahr organisch massiv zu - Anleger nehmen bei Givaudan-Aktien kräftig Gewinne mit
Galenica hat Beteiligung an Redcare Pharmacy erhöht - Aktien unter Druck
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Ausblick: Tesla vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Dienstagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain
Tesla-Aktie fällt nach erneutem Gewinnrückgang
Nach Absturz der CrowdStrike-Aktie: Analysten sehen Kaufchance
TUI-Aktie unter Druck: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
UBS-Aktie leichter: Früherer CS-Fondsbereich wird an das Management verkauft
Alphabet-Aktie legt nach überzeugenden Zahlen zu: Umsatz und Gewinnerwartungen übertroffen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit