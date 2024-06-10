Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Börsenwissen für Einsteiger: Das gibt es über die Hauptversammlung zu wissen
UBS warnt vor acht Anzeichen, die auf eine übertriebene Börsenrally hindeuten
Technischer Fehler: So viel verloren einige Anleger beim Zocken mit der Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie
Starke Preisschwankungen: Kakao- und Kaffeepreise auf Rekordniveau
Neue Funktionen enthüllt: Darauf können sich Tesla-Fahrer nach dem Update freuen
10.06.2024 23:35:33

TSX Ends Modestly Higher; Technology, Resources Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, energy and materials shares. The mood remained cautious with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, and the data on U.S. consumer price inflation.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 62.76 points or 0.29% at 22,069.76 after moving in a very tight range, scaling a low of 21,953.44 and a high of 22,105.69.

Technology stocks Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) climbed 7.1% and 4.4%, respectively. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) and Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Energy stocks Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Nuvista Energy (NU.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO) gained 2.5 to 4%.

In the materials sector, Ero Copper (ERO.TO) rallied 5.3%. Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) climbed about 3.4%. Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Filo Mining (FIL.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

Communications stocks Telus Corp (T.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) lost 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

Consumer staples stock Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) dropped 2.75%. Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) both ended lower by about 1.1%.

12.06.24 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien unter Druck
12.06.24 SMI gibt erneut nach
12.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips gehen in Deckung
12.06.24 Managing Pensions in a Changed Macro Environment
11.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
11.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch
11.06.24 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
GameStop-Aktie knickt nach Abbau von Citrons Short-Position ein: GameStop mit Milliarden-Einnahmen durch Aktienverkauf
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag stärker
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: Bitcoin gerät unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
Börsenparty geht weiter: Diese vier Schweizer Nebenwerte könnten nun durchstarten

