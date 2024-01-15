Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'208 -0.2%  SPI 14'595 -0.3%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'622 -0.5%  Euro 0.9372 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'455 -0.6%  Gold 2'055 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'476 2.3%  Dollar 0.8556 0.0%  Öl 78.8 0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Sika41879292Partners Group2460882
Top News
Unternehmensinsolvenzen in der Schweiz 2023 gestiegen - fast 10‘000 Firmenkonkurse
Nachholbedarf und neue Entwicklungen: So könnte es 2024 für Shiba Inu weitergehen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neue Pläne für Ethereum: Vitalik Buterin feilt an Roadmap
Schweizer Investmentbanking dürfte 2024 wieder zulegen - mehrere Börsengänge in Planung
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

15.01.2024 22:38:54

TSX Ends Modestly Higher For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Monday, as stocks shrugged off a slightly weak start and moved higher in cautious trade.

Shares from utilities, energy, healthcare, communications and consumer staples sectors posted gains, contributing to the market's uptick.

With the U.S. market closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Canadian inflation data due later in the week, the mood remained cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 20,932.47 earlier in the session, ended with a gain of 71.66 points or 0.34% at 21,061.88.

Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) gained 3.5% and 1.35%, respectively. Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO) advanced nearly 1%.

In the utilities sector, Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO) gained 3.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO), Transalta Corp (TA.TO) and Northland Power (NPI.TO) moved up 2 to 2.5%.

Energy stocks Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) gained 4.8%, 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

Communications shares Telus Corp (T.TO) and BCE Inc (BCE.TO) ended higher by 1.35% and 1.2%, respectively.

Consumer staples stocks Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Loblaw Co (L.TO) climbed about 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Empire Company (EMP.TO) gained 1%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's manufacturing sales rose by 1.2% from a month earlier to C$ 71.7 billion in November, matching the preliminary estimate, after seeing a 2.9% drop in October. On a yearly basis, total sales were down 0.8% in November.

Wholesale sales in Canada increased 0.9% (m-o-m) to C$82.5 billion in November, rebounding from a 0.5% decline in the previous month.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada decreased to 143,723 units in November from 151,144 units in October.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Das Zahlenbuffet ist angerichtet
15.01.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus-Aktie auf Rekordhoch
15.01.24 SMI zeigt starke Reaktion
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.01.24 Börse Aktuell – US-Inflation dämpft die gute Laune
11.01.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'657.50 19.67 JDSSMU
Short 11'901.42 13.84 CRSSMU
Short 12'333.98 8.97 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'207.51 15.01.2024 17:30:16
Long 10'720.00 19.29
Long 10'480.00 12.89
Long 10'060.71 8.97 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenabflüsse: Bitcoin-Vermögen der Kryptobörsen schmilzt dahin - warum das sogar positiv sein könnte
SoftwareONE-Aktie fällt: SoftwareONE lehnt Bain-Capital-Angebot ab
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Santhera lanciert Agamree zuerst in Deutschland - weltweite Premiere
Swiss Steel-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
Neue Pläne für Ethereum: Vitalik Buterin feilt an Roadmap
Kaum Impulse wegen US-Feiertag: SMI und DAX beenden die ruhige Sitzung etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
SMI-Wert UBS-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem UBS-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit