Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’866 0.3%  SPI 15’792 0.3%  Dow 39’498 0.1%  DAX 17’723 0.2%  Euro 0.9453 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’675 0.1%  Gold 2’431 0.2%  Bitcoin 52’522 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8653 0.0%  Öl 79.5 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Value Traps - Darauf sollte man bei günstigen Aktien achten
Michael Saylor mit bullisher Prognose: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei 13 Millionen US-Dollar
IEA, Morgan Stanley & Goldman Sachs mit düsterer Bilanz für den Ölmarkt
Canopy Growth, Tilray & Co.: Was die US-Wahl für Cannabis-Aktien bedeuten könnte
Innerlich gekündigt: So erkennt man die innere Kündigung - und das kann dagegen helfen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

09.08.2024 23:43:29

TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Friday, lifted by gains in materials, technology and financials sectors. Some encouraging earnings updates and hopes about interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 85.69 points or 0.39% at 22,311.30. The index touched a low of 22,131.01 and a high of 22,324.86 in the session. The index gained about 0.4% in the week.

Lassonde Industries (LAS.A.TO) gained nearly 6%. CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) advanced 3 to 4%.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) ended higher by 1 to 2.7%.

AtkinsRealis Group Inc (ATRL.TO) shares dropped 5.8%. reported Friday that its second-quarter net income totaled C$82.2 million or C$0.47 per share, compared to C$63.8 million, or C$0.36 per share a year ago.

Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO), Calian Group (CGY.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Stantec (STN.TO) lost 2 to 5%.

Data from Statistics Canada said employment in Canada fell by a marginal 2,800 jobs in July 2024, following a 1,400 jobs drop in the previous month. Economists had expected employment to rise by 22,500 jobs in July.

The unemployment rate in Canada came in at 6.4% in July, unchanged from the January 2022 high in the previous month. The unemployment rate was expected to come in at 6.5%.

Average Hourly Earnings in Canada climbed to 5.2% from the previous year to C$36.36 in July, following a 5.6% increase in June.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
09.08.24 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
09.08.24 SMI zeigt sich widerstandsfähig
09.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Wieder über der 2‘400-Dollar-Marke
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
08.08.24 Der Porsche-Motor stottert
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’373.09 18.39 SUBYKU
Short 12’633.27 13.03 7CSSMU
Short 13’070.47 8.85 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’865.93 09.08.2024 17:31:21
Long 11’374.49 19.93 SRUBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.91
Long 10’631.08 8.85 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple News: SEC-Urteil bringt XRP Kurs Explosion
Canopy-Aktie tiefer: Canopy Growth macht weniger Umsatz
Varta-Aktie im Plus: Michael Tojner plant, Varta als Gesamtheit zu erhalten
NVIDIA & AMD gewinnen: Analysten raten zum Kauf
thyssenkrupp-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Aufsichtsrat noch immer mit keiner Entscheidung über Zukunft von Stahlsparte
US-Präsidentschaftswahl im Fokus: Welche Aktien im August profitieren könnten
Grund zur Sorge? Buffett stockt Cash-Bestand erheblich auf: Einläuten einer Marktkorrektur?
Ruhiger Wochenabschluss: US-Börsen letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI & DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA verteuert sich am Freitagnachmittag
Darum gewinnt der Franken zu Euro und Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit