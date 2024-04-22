TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After a weak spell early on in the session, the Canadian market emerged higher on Monday thanks to strong buying at several counters in technology, consumer and real estate sectors, and eventually ended the day's session on a positive note.

Several stocks from industrials, utilities, communications and financials sectors too posted notable gains, while materials and healthcare stocks traded weak. Energy stocks turned in a mixed performance.

Despite easing worries about geopolitical tensions, investors stayed a bit cautious ahead of a slew of crucial U.S. economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 64.59 points or 0.3% at 21,871.96. The index touched a low of 21,733.79 and a high of 21,930.89.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) rallied about 5.2%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO) gained 1.5 to 2.3%.

George Weston (WN.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) also ended notably higher.

Among the losers, Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO) ended down 6.5%. Endeavour Mining Plc (EDV.TO) drifted down 5.2%. Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Franco Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) lost 2 to 4.3%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's industrial product price index increased 0.8% month over month in March. On yearly basis, the index dropped 0.5% in March.

The raw material price index rose 4.7% in March from a month earlier. On yearly basis, the index climbed 0.8% in the month.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada were flat in in March compared to a month earlier. On a yearly basis, new home prices fell by 0.4% in March, dropping for a 12th straight month.