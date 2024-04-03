Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’617 0.2%  SPI 15’295 0.2%  Dow 39’127 -0.1%  DAX 18’368 0.5%  Euro 0.9784 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’069 0.5%  Gold 2’300 0.8%  Bitcoin 59’527 0.2%  Dollar 0.9030 -0.5%  Öl 89.5 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Super Micro Computer2776758Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Boeing-Aktie nach Negativnachrichten mit Verlustserie: Ist jetzt eine gute Kaufgelegenheit gekommen?
KI-Hype nimmt zu: Wie gross ist die Gefahr einer Energiekrise?
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen
Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ETF Sparpläne: Nachholbedarf in der Schweiz? -w-
03.04.2024 22:50:45

TSX Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in materials and energy stocks thanks to rising bullion and oil prices.

Healthcare stocks had a good session. Consumer discretionary, technology and real estate stocks were weak, while stocks from the rest of the sectors ended mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 37.36 points or 0.17% at 22,112.46 after scaling a low of 22,062.72 and a high 22.173.60 intraday.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended with a hefty gain of 16.7%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) soared nearly 44%, and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) zoomed 29.6%.

In the energy sector, Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) climbed 7.25%. Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Pason Systems (PSI.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Among materials shares, First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) climbed 16.4%. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) rallied 13.2%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.To), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and New Gold Inc (NGD.TO) gained 4.3 to 7%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and BRP Inc (DOO.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2%.

Technology stocks Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended lower by 4.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Kinaxis (KXS.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) also settled notably lower, while Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Sylogist (SYZ.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) moved up sharply.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) shares surged nearly 23% after the company announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Trilogy Investments L.P. and Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. whereby Trilogy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company that Trilogy, its affiliates and joint actors do not currently own for C$2.50 in cash per share.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) gained 5.4% after the company announced that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to buy the cable business assets of Casa Systems, Inc. and some of Casa's subsidiaries for $20 million.

On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI edged down to 47.0 in March, showing a slight contraction from February's 47.1, and marking the tenth straight month of slowdown in private sector activity in the country.

The S&P Global Canada Services PMI recorded a slight decline to 46.4 in March, from February's 46.6, falling for the tenth consecutive month.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅KLA-Tencor

✅TransDigm

✅LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

03.04.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: EU-Inflation lässt nach – Anleger hoffen auf Zinssenkungen in Eurozone
03.04.24 The Paradox of Japan’s Negative Rates
03.04.24 SMI verhaut Start in den April
03.04.24 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte unter Druck
03.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Fehlstart in den April
02.04.24 Zurück an der Börse: Der IPO von Douglas
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
02.04.24 3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’078.32 19.68 DTSSMU
Short 12’342.19 13.62 20SSMU
Short 12’785.72 8.94 S2S3XU
SMI-Kurs: 11’616.87 03.04.2024 17:31:53
Long 11’160.00 19.54
Long 10’843.47 13.46 SSRM3U
Long 10’400.82 8.94 SSOMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
Swiss Re-Aktie in Rot: Swiss Re erhält neuen CEO
Der Kryptomarkt korrigiert kräftig, während der neue Solana Meme-Coin Slothana 6,3 Millionen Dollar einsammelt
Dogecoin20 – Der mysteriöse Nachfolger von Doge?
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Neuer Grossauftrag von der Bundeswehr
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Evonik-Aktie ein
Auslieferungszahlen enttäuschen: Tesla-Bär sieht Kurssturz auf 14 US-Dollar je Aktie voraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit