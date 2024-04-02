|
TSX Ends Moderately Lower
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended moderately lower on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for interest rate cuts weighed on sentiment. Communications, real estate, financials and industrials shares were among the notable losers.
Energy and materials shares gained thanks to firm commodity prices, and helped limit market's losses.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 21,996.91 around noon, ended the day's session at 22,075.10 with a loss of 110.15 points or 0.5%.
Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) tanked 13.4%. Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) ended lower by 3.5% to 4%.
Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) lost 1 to 2.3%.
Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) soared 11%. Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.A.TO) and BRP Inc (DOO.TO) gained 3.4 to 4.3%.
Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Finning International (FTT.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) advanced 1.3 to 3%.
