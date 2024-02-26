Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’453 -0.4%  SPI 14’923 -0.4%  Dow 39’069 -0.2%  DAX 17’423 0.0%  Euro 0.9549 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’864 -0.2%  Gold 2’031 -0.2%  Bitcoin 48’151 5.6%  Dollar 0.8800 0.0%  Öl 82.6 1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: PUMA SE informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Alcon gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Verbraucherzentrale: Wie unsicher sind Hanf-Lebensmittel wirklich?
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende leichter
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

26.02.2024 23:33:51

TSX Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market climbed to a new high after a slightly weak start Monday morning, but retreated swiftly and spent the rest of the session in negative territory as investors turned cautious, looking ahead to a slew of crucial U.S. economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 21,449.92 in early trades, ended down by 88.84 points or 0.41% at 21,324.31.

Utilities, real estate, materials and communications shares were among the prominent losers. Consumer discretionary and financials shares also were mostly subdued. Technology and energy stocks found some support.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) lost 2.3 to 4%.

Cargojet (CJT.TO) ended down 3%. The company reported fourth-quarter loss of C$34.9 million or C$2.04 per share compared with earnings of C$2.6 million or C$0.15 per share in the last year.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) shores dropped 3.4%. The company reported 2023 fourth-quarter net income of $175 million, or $0.63 per common share, compared with $249 million, or $0.93 per common share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Magna International (MG.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended down 1 to 2%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) zoomed nearly 18%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained 3.35 percet, and GFL Environmental (GII.TO) ended higher by 3.2%.

TFI International (TFII.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) climbed 1 to 3.5%.

On the economic front, Canada's manufacturing sales likely rose 0.4% in January, rebounding from a 0.7% fall in the previous month, according to preliminary estimats. Meanwhile, wholesale sales likely shrank by 0.6% month-over-month in January, after a 0.3% increase in the previous month, preliminary estimates showed.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?

Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.

Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.02.24 E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures: Classic index gets a new look
26.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Globale KI-Rekordjagd
26.02.24 Börse Aktuell – Wie lange geht die Rekordjagd noch weiter?
26.02.24 Marktüberblick: Allianz nach Zahlen unter Druck
26.02.24 SMI springt auf Jahreshoch
23.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta, Volkswagen
23.02.24 Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
23.02.24 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’991.71 18.51 BWSSMU
Short 12’200.46 13.91 HSSM9U
Short 12’649.98 8.96 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’452.88 26.02.2024 17:31:44
Long 11’010.84 19.12 SSRM9U
Long 10’784.54 13.91 SSQMQU
Long 10’312.16 8.86 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Meyer Burger-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Roche-Aktie: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Mittag
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Montagnachmittag mit sattem Kursplus
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sinkt: Barry Callebaut streicht fast jede fünfte Stelle
Walmart-Aktie heute optisch deutlich günstiger zu haben - Aktiensplit verantwortlich
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit