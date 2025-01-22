TSX Ends Marginally Up, Extends Winning Streak To 7th Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed higher on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to a seventh straight session, lifted by gains in technology and industrials sectors.

Tech stocks had a good session, tracking a fine performance by the Nasdaq on Wall Street after Netflix reported strong earnings and sales in the latest quarter, and U.S. President Donald Trump announced a private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Concerns about tariff threats by Trump limited market's upside. The U.S. President has repeated his threat to impose tariffs on imports from European countries. He also said his administration was discussing imposing an additional 10% tariff on goods imported from China, starting in February.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 29.87 points or 0.12% at 25,311.50.

Pollard Banknote (PBL.TO) and AtkinsRealis (ATRL.TO) climbed 8.9% and 7.2%, respectively. Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) closed stronger by 5.6%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained about 4.7%. Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Calian Group (CGY.TO), Stantec (STN.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) and TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO) closed higher by 2 to 4%.

Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) also moved up sharply.

Molson Coors Canada (TPX.A.TO) tanked nearly 11%. Capstone Copper (CS.TO) ended down 6.8%. TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO), Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO), E-L-Financial Corporation (ELF.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO) and Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) also closed notably lower.

Data from Statistics Canada showed industrial producer prices in Canada rose by 0.2% month-over-month in December, following a 0.6% increase in October. On a yearly basis, producer prices surged 4.1% in December, the sharpest increase since January 2023.

The Raw Materials Price Index in Canada increased 1.3% month-over-month in December, after an upwardly revised 0.1% decline in November. Year-on-year, the index surged 9.1% in December, after a 4.9% decline in December 2023.