TSX Ends Marginally Up After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly up on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, real estate and energy sectors. The mood remained largely cautious amid a lack of significant triggers. The market, which slipped a bit deeper into the red around mid afternoon after moving in a narrow range till then, moved higher in the final hour thanks to some brisk buying at select counters.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 43.55 points or 0.18% at 24,000.37, after scaling a low of 23,824.16 and a high of 24,010.80 intraday.

The index gained about 2.8% in September, and climbed 9.7% in the July-September quarter.

Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) rallied nearly 4.5%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) climbed 3.75%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) gained 2.2 to 2.5%.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) gained 1 to 1.7%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) gained 5.65% and 5%, respectively. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) climbed 3.1% and Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) gained 2.25%.

Magna International (MG.TO) ended nearly 4% down. Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also ended notably lower.