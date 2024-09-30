Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'171 -0.5%  SPI 16'242 -0.5%  Dow 42'330 0.0%  DAX 19'325 -0.8%  Euro 0.9420 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'000 -1.3%  Gold 2'635 -0.8%  Bitcoin 53'855 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8458 0.0%  Öl 71.8 -1.0% 
3. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Dollar-Verfall: Ökonom Schiff prognostiziert "Absturz der Weltwirtschaft"
Chip-Sektor vor Herausforderungen: Analysten dämpfen Hoffnungen für NVIDIA und Broadcom
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Zuschlägen
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus
30.09.2024 23:51:45

TSX Ends Marginally Up After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly up on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, real estate and energy sectors. The mood remained largely cautious amid a lack of significant triggers. The market, which slipped a bit deeper into the red around mid afternoon after moving in a narrow range till then, moved higher in the final hour thanks to some brisk buying at select counters.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 43.55 points or 0.18% at 24,000.37, after scaling a low of 23,824.16 and a high of 24,010.80 intraday.

The index gained about 2.8% in September, and climbed 9.7% in the July-September quarter.

Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) rallied nearly 4.5%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) climbed 3.75%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) gained 2.2 to 2.5%.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) gained 1 to 1.7%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) gained 5.65% and 5%, respectively. Dye & Durham (DND.TO) climbed 3.1% and Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) gained 2.25%.

Magna International (MG.TO) ended nearly 4% down. Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) also ended notably lower.

30.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Finale furioso
30.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.10% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
30.09.24 SMI hinkt noch zurück
30.09.24 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen und Porsche SE senkten Prognosen
30.09.24 Frequently asked questions: Cryptocurrency futures
26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Dollar-Verfall: Ökonom Schiff prognostiziert "Absturz der Weltwirtschaft"
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefrot: Publikation der Halbjahreszahlen abermals verschoben
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen von Bitcoin, Tether, Ether und Co.
3. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer: Deutscher Finanzminister irritier über Vorgehen von UniCredit
Bitcoin Allzeithoch? 5 Dinge, die den Bitcoin-Kurs diese Woche in Richtung Aufschwung bringen könnten
Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Siemens Energy-Aktie ein

