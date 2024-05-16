|
16.05.2024 23:39:48
TSX Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks remained subdued for almost the entire duration of the day's session on Thursday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain of 15.07 points or 0.07% at 22,299.83. The index moved in a narrow range between 22,260.71 and 22,330.02.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD.TO) soared 18.3% after the company reported a net loss $32.5 million, or $0.21 per share, for the fourth-quarter, compared to a net loss of $74.5 million or $0.49 per share.
Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) zoomed 15.5% reported adjusted net income of $19.3m, or $0.19 per diluted share for the fourth-quarter, compared with an adjusted net income of $14.0m, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.
Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) climbed 11.2%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) ended stronger by 5.4%. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.5 million compared to $29.6 million a year ago.
Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) ended higher by 3.8%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) also ended notably higher.
WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO) ended down by 5.3%. Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) lost 2 to 4%.
Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), RB Global Inc (RBA.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Boyd Group (BYD.TO) also ended notably lower.
Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.
Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:
✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Rekorde in den USA markiert: Dow schliesst nach Sprung über 40'000 tiefer -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Die US-Börsen waren am Donnerstag erneut in Rekordlaune. An den Märkten in Fernost legten die Kurse am Donnerstag zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}