|
19.07.2024 23:57:16
TSX Ends Marginally Down After Cautious Session
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Friday, losing for a third straight session, amid a lack of positive catalysts, but still posted a small weekly gain.
Concerns about slowing growth in China, and a widespread Microsoft outage that hit services from airlines, banks and financial services curbed investors' appetite for risk.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 36.37 points or 0.16% at 22,690.39. The index touched a low of 22,616.17 and a high of 22,770.39 in the session. The index, which hit new all-time high of 22,996.14 on Tuesday, gained 0.1% in the week.
Magna International (MG.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) both ended lower by about 3.4%. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) closed lower by 2.1%.
BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) lost 1 to 1.5%.
Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) rallied 7.5%. goeasy (GSY.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) gained 1.4 to 3.5%. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) advanced 1%.
Data from Statistics Canada said retail sales in Canada are projected to have dropped by 0.3% from the previous month in June, according to an initial estimate. In May, retail sales plunged 0.8%, the sharpest decline in 14 months.
Industrial producer prices in Canada remained unchanged in June, following an upwardly revised 0.2% in the previous month. The Raw Materials Price Index in Canada fell 1.4% month-over-month in June, following a downwardly revised 1.5% drop in the previous month.
Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:
Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.07.24
|Schroders: Spielt China bei den Rohstoffpreisen immer noch eine Schlüsselrolle?
|18.07.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Juli 2024
|17.07.24
|Schroders: Stand der Energiewende: Die Rolle der Weltpolitik
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}