SMI 12’173 0.2%  SPI 16’193 0.2%  Dow 42’374 -0.3%  DAX 19’443 0.3%  Euro 0.9375 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’935 0.3%  Gold 2’736 0.7%  Bitcoin 59’135 2.3%  Dollar 0.8658 0.0%  Öl 74.6 -0.7% 
Aktienbewertung an der Börse: Überblick über die entscheidenden Kennzahlen
Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris: Rally oder Crash? Darauf sollten Anleger vorbereitet sein
Übertriebener Optimismus? Marktexperte sieht mögliches Ende der Aktienrally
VanEck senkt Ethereum-Preisziel deutlich nach Modellaktualisierung
Ausblick: Eni legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
24.10.2024 23:53:14

TSX Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally down on Thursday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and largely looking to trim down commitments amid uncertainty about the outcome of U.S. presidential election, and persisting worries about Middle East tensions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which edged up slightly at the start to 24,590.52, fell to 24,372.34 around noon, but recovered gradually to settle at 24,551.55, with a loss of 22.07 points or 0.09%.

Technology, real estate and energy stocks were the notable gainers. Communications and consumer staples stocks were among the notable losers.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) plummeted 14.7%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) dropped about 5.5%. Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and RB Global Inc (RBA.TO) lost 1 to 3.2%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) soared 18.3%. Celestica reported revenue of $2.50 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 22% from $2.04 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Mullen Group (MTL.TO) climbed 9.3%. The company reported a net income of $38.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $39.1 million a year ago.

FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) gained about 2.75%. The company reported operating earnings of $125.9 million for the third-quarter of this financial year, up from $73.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO) gained 4.8%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) climbed 2 to 4%.

Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) ended down nearly 3%. The company reported adjusted net income of $762 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $679 million in the year-ago quarter.

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

24.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
24.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Im Bann der Wahlen / Avolta - Im stabilen Trend
24.10.24 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
24.10.24 SMI bleibt dank Roche in der Spur
24.10.24 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
24.10.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: from polls to portfolios
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’722.21 18.92 Y4SSMU
Short 12’952.37 13.87 0SSSMU
Short 13’446.40 8.84 BHDSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’173.04 24.10.2024 17:31:03
Long 11’682.71 19.07 UWASLU
Long 11’442.83 13.87 UNBZSU
Long 10’958.29 8.97 SSSMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

MicroStrategy am 24.10.2024

