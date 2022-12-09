SMI 11'068 0.6%  SPI 14'113 0.7%  Dow 33'476 -0.9%  DAX 14'371 0.7%  Euro 0.9845 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'943 0.5%  Gold 1'797 0.4%  Bitcoin 16'018 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9349 0.0%  Öl 76.8 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
So steht es derzeit um die NFTs des Bored Ape Yacht Club
Wall Street-Experten für Tesla-Aktie so zuversichtlich wie seit 2015 nicht mehr
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Experte sieht mittelfristig "viel Potential" für Ethereum - Ether-Wale greifen zu
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
10.12.2022 00:03:31

TSX Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Canadian market ended marginally down on Friday, slipping into the red in the closing minutes.

The mood was cautious with investors looking ahead to the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve next week. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rate by 50 basis points.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 22.12 points or 0.11% at 19,947.07, slightly off the day's low of 19,944.80. The index touched a high of 20,086.26.

Consumer discretionary, healthcare and energy stocks were among the notable losers. A few stocks from the technology sector posted strong gains. Shares from the rest of the sectors ended mixed.

Crew Energy (CR.TO) plunged nearly 10% on huge volumes. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) tumbled 6.5%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 2.2 to 3.3%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) ended 1.2% down. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain additional Kaybob Duvernay assets from Paramount Resources Ltd. for cash consideration of $375 million.

Atco Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) drifted down 5%. Dollarama (DOL.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) also ended sharply lower.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) climbed 6%. The bank reported a net income of $226.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $4.95 for the year ended October 31, 2022, compared with $57.1 million and $1.03 for the year ended October 31, 2021.

Paramount Resources (POU.TO) surged 4.7%. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) gained 2.8 to 4%.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) also ended notably higher.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Vanguard – Christophe Collet | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Preis in der Kategorie »Aktien-ETFs (Dividenden)« gewann der Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Distributing.
Im Interview mit Georg Zimmermann von der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christophe Collet, Senior Sales Executive, Switzerland & Spain bei Vanguard was den ETF so besonders macht.
Ausserdem gewann Vanguard einen weiteren ETF Award in der Kategorie Obligationen-ETFs. Dort gewann der Vanguard USD Corprate Bond USICTS ETF Distributing.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Vanguard mit dem Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield (Christophe Collet) | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.12.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
09.12.22 Nvidia und Deutsche Bank kooperieren
09.12.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
09.12.22 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
09.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Konsolidierung setzt sich fort / SAP - Erstes Korrekturziel erreicht
09.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Vanguard mit dem Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield (Christophe Collet) | BX Swiss TV
09.12.22 DAX – Bislang nur Mini-Korrektur
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
08.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'495.64 19.76 HZSSMU
Short 11'730.22 13.92 DPSSMU
Short 12'164.82 8.96 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'068.30 09.12.2022 17:31:23
Long 10'611.32 18.75 AISSMU
Long 10'397.27 13.74 AMSSMU
Long 9'952.81 8.92 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie gesucht: Aktionäre der Credit Suisse zeichnen 98,2 Prozent neuer Aktien - UEK gewährt Ausnahme von Angebotspflicht
Ypsomed-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Partner für US-Lancierung der Ypsopump springt ab
Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen vor Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien sehen Analysten schwarz - andere mit eindeutiger Kaufempfehlung
Experte sieht mittelfristig "viel Potential" für Ethereum - Ether-Wale greifen zu
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag im Plus
Gerüchte um Pi-Phone: Steigt Elon Musk nun auch in den Smartphone-Markt ein?
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bitcoin wieder über 17.000 $ – jetzt könnte alles ganz schnell gehen
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse-Kommunikationschef geht schon wieder
Deshalb gibt der Euro etwas nach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.