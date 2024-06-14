Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Krypto kaufen
14.06.2024 23:40:14

TSX Ends Lower Again, Sheds About 1.7% In Week

(RTTNews) - Despite recovering from early lows, the Canadian market ended weak on Friday, hurt by losses in consumer staples and communications sectors.

Uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates, and concerns on the political front in Europe weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 21,486.83, losing more than 200 points in the process, ended the session with a loss of 59.01 points or 0.27% at 21,639.10. The index shed about 1.7% in the week.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended down by 2.5 to 4%.

Among the gainers, CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) rallied 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Cargojet (CJT.TO) climbed 4.1% and goeasy (GSY.TO) gained about 3.3%.

Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) also posted strong gains.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's manufacturing sales rose 1.2% from a month earlier in April, rebounding from a 2.1% decline in the previous month. Wholesale sales in Canada were up 2.4% in April, from -1.1% in March.

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

14.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy, SolarEdge
14.06.24 Als Anleger von den Zinsentscheidungen profitieren
14.06.24 Die Suche nach neuen Impulsen
14.06.24 Marktüberblick: Nikkei nach Zinsentscheidung erholt
14.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung im Fokus
13.06.24 Volatilities in the fertilizer markets present both challenges and opportunities for market participants in Asia
13.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut AG
13.06.24 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Darum schwächt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar klar ab
Rheinmetall-Aktie letztlich tiefrot nach zeitweiser Handelsaussetzung: Rheinmetall-Aktie von hoher Volatilität betroffen
UBS warnt vor acht Anzeichen, die auf eine übertriebene Börsenrally hindeuten
MDAX-Papier Sixt SE St-Aktie: Sixt SE St zahlt weniger Dividende aus
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
Darum pendelt der Euro um 1,07 US-Dollar - EUR/CHF zuletzt bei 0,9527
Experten zuversichtlich: Die nächste Bitcoin-Rally steht kurz bevor
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
ams-OSRAM-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Aktionäre verweigern Zustimmung zu Vergütungsbericht
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS dürfte China-Geschäft der CS wohl an chinesischen Staatsfonds verkaufen

